Product Design Engineer - RA Kitchen & Appliances Range
2023-10-18
Do you want to be a part of creating a better everyday life for the many people? In Älmhult, Sweden you can. Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden where the IKEA range is developed and made available for customers all over the world.
In the Range Area Kitchen and Appliance, we are shaping the future of Life at Home in the more emotional and social room: the Kitchen!
As Product Design Engineer you are responsible for the technical development of new kitchen products and the continuously improve the sustainability, quality, and compliance of our existing products range.
As PDE you are accountable to secure the content and timing of the technical deliverables in the product development, involving all the required engineering competencies and the relevant stakeholders.
You are part of a multifunctional development team, leading the engineering agenda in product development consisting of the following topics: Sustainability, Quality, Compliance.
To achieve efficient, flexible, highly motivated, and successful teams the PDE coach technically and shows the way, with his example doing engineering tasks if needed.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest by 1st of November 2023.
This is a permanent position and is located at Älmhult, Sweden.
Preferred starting date is as soon as possible.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Engineering Manager Luca Colciago at luca.colciago@inter.ikea.com
