Product Data Analyst
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Shape living for the better.
At Electrolux we are passionate about improving everyday life for millions of people and the planet. It's embodied in everything we do. We believe that great tasting food brings people together. That our favorite clothes bring out the best in us. And that the home should be a place for wellbeing, a place to care for ourselves and our loved ones. We want our consumers to love our brands. That's why we have the goal of becoming a world-class consumer marketing company and we are focused on delivering outstanding consumer experiences.
For that, we employ great people from a wide variety of backgrounds - not just because it's the right thing to do, but also because we believe that diverse perspectives make our business stronger and more innovative. If you share our values, come find your place in our global community. Meet us on @lifeatelectrolux and career.electroluxgroup.com to learn more.
In this role as Product Data Analyst, you will join our European consumer engagement team. Your love of data analysis and problem solving will be a perfect fit for this hands-on data management role that includes business rule configuration, product data analysis and data issue investigation. Other responsibilities will include gathering product data requirements, shepherding product data projects to launch, and monitoring/measuring product data utilization across channels. It is an opportunity to make an impact in a large organization by managing and publishing accurate and reliable consumer-oriented product data throughout Europe.
You will be based at Electrolux HQ in Stockholm at Kungsholmen. Our Headquarters in Stockholm is an amazing and unique place to work and grow! Over 1000 professional and 75+ nationalities shape living for the better every day.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Create and publish consumer facing product data configurations to the brand website platform for Europe hosting 90 websites, including navigation, facets/filters and other product marketing features
Create and manage business rules in the PIM using a SQL query generation tool
Provide first level user support and troubleshooting related to product data
Create and deliver end user training for product data projects
Monitor and report on product data statistics and utilization
The position requires:
Minimum two years of experience in data analysis
Bachelor's degree on any academic discipline in marketing/digital/IT
Good time management and organizational skills
Experience in MS-Office suite, specifically Excel and PowerPoint.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Working knowledge of digital marketing
Ability to learn and adapt quickly in a changing environment
Skilled in negotiating and problem solving with internal and external stakeholders
Ability for handling multiple projects at the same time and aligning on prioritization
It is preferred:
Experience from agile / scrum methodology
Experience with project management
Knowledge of JIRA, Confluence or similar tools Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-23
E-post: karin.soderstrom@electrolux.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178), https://career.electroluxgroup.com/global/en/how-we-hire
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
7247675