Product Data Analyst - Doktorse Nordic AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Doktorse Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-09Hey there! Did you know that we, Doktor.se, is Europe's 3rd biggest digital healthcare company? Are you a skilled Product Data Analyst looking for your next adventure and want to make a real difference in improving lives? This might be it!About the job:An analyst at Doktor.se provides analytical and business expertise to ensure that we deliver value to our users and platform partners.As a Product Data Analyst you will work in the Product team, and together with the IT data team support Doktor.se in the development of world class e-health.You will require in-depth understanding of end-user behaviour and product performance, to identify and evaluate current pain points and future opportunities.You will play a key role enabling data driven decision making, working with stakeholders across Doktor.se with different areas of responsibilities and perspectives.The competencies we are looking for are:Passion for Data & AnalyticsSupporting product managers in defining success criteria for product updates, track product performance and identify product improvements.Analyze data to understand drivers behind product performance and changing user behaviour.Developing data visualizations and continuously interacting with stakeholders such as product managers etc.Driving Analytics projects and Initiatives from inception to delivery.Experience creating insights with large datasetCommunicate insights and recommendationsAnalyzes market data, trends, and behaviorsAnalyse problems to understand their root causeYou're passionate about the role of experimentation in improving a Doktor.se potential as a data informed organisationRequirementsExtensive experience within Data & Analytics (5+ years) with in depth holistic apps/web analytics and data understanding.Experience of Google Analytics, Firebase Analytics, Google Tag Manager and Google Optimize.Hands-on work with SQL, metrics reporting and building dashboards/business-intelligence.Hands-on work with analytical & statistical methods, e.g. hypothesis testing, AB-tests, regression modeling and similar.Experience from (one or more) data visualisation / bi tools PowerBI, Tableau, Data Studio.Preferably an understanding for how to perform data extraction and manipulation, as well as programming languages is a plus (SQL, R, Python etc...)Fluent in English (it is a bonus if you also speak Swedish)Sounds fun? Get in touch!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-09Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-26Doktorse Nordic AB5680499