Product Cybersecurity Officer-Vehicle PCS Coordinator
2024-04-19
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The Team
Our team, "Product Cybersecurity Management System (PCSMS)" is in the heart of a great transformation. We work with developing and improving our product cybersecurity governance and posture along all teams within Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT).
In this work, you will get an opportunity to work with the latest cybersecurity solutions according to state of the art and collaborate with experts within this domain.
The main responsibilities entailed in this role are:
• Perform high-level cybersecurity program scope (also known as Work Package / Statement of Work) analysis at component, system and vehicle levels & create work packages for internal & external teams as required.
• Create / Update / Refine Cybersecurity Work packages for various vehicle programs, supporting Epic owners, Work Package Leaders, or Product Owners as per the Program requirement.
• Provide necessary guidance and clarity to the stakeholders on the cybersecurity deliverables with the release of official work packages.
• Define and update the objective, entry, exit and acceptance criterion of Cybersecurity deliverables for every Vehicle Development milestone (from concept until End of Life) and ensure compliance.
• Release official Product Cybersecurity time plan thereby identifying program risks, plan mitigations and further secure consensus within the stakeholders.
• Perform or participate in periodic Cybersecurity Program reviews concentrating on the time & quality of deliverables for every milestone and thereby identify certification & compliance related risks and help development streams to address the same within specified time limits.
• Coordinate & facilitate effective communication between internal & external (if applicable) cybersecurity stakeholders to achieve the common objective of UNECE R155 Cybersecurity Vehicle Type Approval Certification in line with the business requirements.
• Support the engagements with regional technical services & type approval authorities related to UNECE R155 Cybersecurity Vehicle Type Approval as per the business requirements.
Who are you?
As a person, you have a holistic view, broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams.
Required qualifications:
• BSc. or MSc. in Electrical engineering, electronics or equivalent
• Documented 2-10 years of experience in at least one of these areas:
o System engineering with cybersecurity experiences
o Project management within cybersecurity
• Excellent knowledge within ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE R155
• Exposure & Knowledge about V-model in Automotive Product Development.
• Familiar with Threat modeling & risk treatment approaches.
• Basic knowledge of automotive embedded systems and communication protocols
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
