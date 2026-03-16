Product Cost Controller Within Traton Project And Product Cost Controlling
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2026-03-16
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, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
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Product Cost Controller within TRATON Project and Product Cost Controlling
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje, consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. At TRATON, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation. Find out more: www.traton.com
Job Responsibilities
As part of the Group Product Cost Controlling team, you will work cross-functionally with TRATON AB, local R&D entities, and brand Controlling teams. Together, you are responsible for calculating, challenging, and tracking product costs for current and future products.
Your responsibilities include:
Deriving top-down product cost targets from a market perspective in early product development phases
Setting clear cost ambitions to secure long-term profitability
Driving and facilitating cross-functional discussions, workshops, and benchmark activities to identify and implement cost-optimizing measures
Performing product cost calculations throughout the entire product lifecycle
Consolidating cost data into comprehensive product cost views across all brands
Presenting analyses and results in cross-functional committees and to senior stakeholders
Tracking and monitoring product cost development over time
Conducting deviation analysis and supporting change management activities
As this is a Group function, you will maintain a holistic TRATON perspective and collaborate frequently with all brands within the Group.
Who You Are
You combine analytical strength with technical curiosity and a strong business mindset. You are comfortable working close to product development and thrive in environments where finance meets engineering.
We believe you bring:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field, with a strong interest in technical matters
5-10 years of experience within product cost controlling of hardware products, or related areas such as Purchasing, R&D, Project Management, or Strategy
Strong analytical capability and a high level of quality awareness and accountability
A structured, communicative, and collaborative working style
The ability to present complex data in a clear and compelling way
A genuine interest in working in a diverse, international environment with stakeholders across the globe
Fluency in English (written and verbal). Swedish or German is considered a strong advantage
You are a team player who challenges constructively, drives progress, and contributes to securing long-term profitability through structured cost governance.
This Is Us
TRATON Group Product Cost Controlling is part of Project and Product Cost Controlling and plays a key role in ensuring the profitability of TRATON's product portfolio.
We operate in a dynamic and complex environment, working closely with cross-functional management teams and product development organizations across the Group. Our team culture is characterized by collaboration, high ambition, and continuous learning.
We believe that diversity and inclusion drive innovation and better decision-making. We value different perspectives and backgrounds and are committed to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive.
At TRATON, we also recognize the importance of work-life balance and strive to provide the flexibility and support our employees need to succeed both professionally and personally.
TRATON AB Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. The group also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. Important: Upload your CV in English. Please note that we are not able to process any applications sent by email, due to GDPR regulations. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
If you have questions or would like more information about the position, please contact Hiring Manager: Marcelo Fischer, Head of Product Cost - Powertrain, marcelo.fischer@traton.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact: Hannah Lagerstedt, Talent Acquisition Specialist, hannah.lagerstedt@scania.com
.
Apply as soon as possible. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON AB Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton AB Jobbnummer
9799860