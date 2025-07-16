Product Cost and Technical Capacity Mngr
2025-07-16
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
We are looking for a new colleague to join our local team in Borås.
The team's objective is to make sure products are designed for manufacturing and for the supply chain to be prepared for these new products.
The Product Cost and Technical Capacity Manager ensures cost-optimized production flows and technical capacity readiness for new product introductions and for changes in global production demand.
The role involves analyzing and validating data, driving cost improvements, managing commercial supplier interfaces, and contributing to the development of efficient work processes. It also includes understanding product and production processes and supporting supply chain cost optimization.
What you will do
• Drive production and supply chain cost improvements
• Lead technical capacity dimensioning
• Collaborate with suppliers on commercial and technical matters
• Manage and validate EMS cost models and price files
• Responsible for value-add estimates for new products
• Financial control and coordination of new production equipment and spare parts
• Gather input to EMS quarterly rating and participate in Program Business Reviews
• Lead cost reduction projects or other initiatives related to product introduction
The skills you bring
• Experience in electronics manufacturing, supply chain management, industrial engineering, or related fields
• Strong knowledge of product introduction and production processes.
• Expertise in product cost analysis, cost optimization, and capacity management.
• Advanced skills in Excel
• Curiosity for AI and its potential to improve processes
• Excellent analytical thinking abilities
• Great collaboration and communication skills
