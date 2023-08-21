Product Coordinator
About Billhop
Billhop is a people-focused scale-up that values personal and business growth equally. Colleagues at Billhop appreciate the combination of a stimulating and ambitious job environment with a trusting and encouraging culture together with a high amount of flexibility and respect for people's private lives. Investing in our people, by offering competitive benefits as well as development opportunities, is a given for us. We are proud of being a diverse group of people helping each other to continuously challenge ourselves and to develop great products to our clients.
Through our unorthodox buyer funded approach we bridge the card acceptance gap that the B2B space faces, enabling the financial fluidity that businesses gain by optimising cash flow through card payments.
The role
As a Product Coordinator, you will play an integral role within the Product team, coordinating tasks and projects across our development cycle and processes. You will be a key player within our product ecosystem and collaborate cross-functionally with stakeholders to optimise our product development workflow and execute on our product lifecycle plans.
Supporting our Product Manager, you will work to ensure that all user and business requirements of releases are adhered to and understood, and that ongoing Product documentation and deployment related tickets are updated and maintained. You will be responsible for managing outgoing Product requests and overseeing daily development tasks together with our tech team as well as coordinating with development, operations, and commercial teams in scheduling and deploying product releases on a per sprint frequency.
You will work closely with our QA team in order to monitor project progress, flag changes and blockers, gather relevant discovery resources and keep stakeholders informed throughout the entire process.
The role will be reporting to our Chief Product Officer and located at the Stockholm office or hybrid remote.
About you
You are a proactive problem solver and are adept at finding cohesive ways to ensure deliveries meet their deadlines. We expect you to communicate decisively and effectively so that each moving part understands the bigger picture. We are looking for someone that loves to hit the ground running, has an inquisitive mind and can navigate a complex business environment.
Working as part of a wider Product team, the role of our Product Coordinator will ensure the delivery of high-quality solutions that meet the expectations of customers and enable the business to achieve its growth potential.
Personal characteristics
Highly collaborative and communicative - able to successfully navigate and engage across cross-functional teams
Humble and open-minded - eager to learn and develop
Deadline-driven and action-oriented approach to delivery
Passionate about building something together with others, combined with a high degree of self-leadership
Experience & skills
2+ years of experience working in the product and/or within tech
B2B experience from fintech is a bonus
Experienced with project management tools (e.g. Jira, Atlassian, Trello etc)
Knowledge of sprint planning, working with backlogs and articulating user stories and bug reports
Fluent in English
