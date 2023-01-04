Product Coordinator
2023-01-04
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Making your next move count
Are you passionate about product management and product communication in the OEM business ? Do you like to drive development of processes and tools for product and offering documentation? Do you have technical interest and understanding and a high ability to analyse data? Then this role as a Product Coordinator at Kalmar could be your next step in your career!
In this role you will have the privilege of being responsible for ensuring high quality and accuracy regarding products and offering in our communication with customers.
The location of this position is Ljungby, Sweden and you will report to the Head of Product line.
Main tasks and responsibilities
You will be responsible for keeping external product documentation up to date. This includes: technical data sheet; input to marketing to update product brochures and technical description and pictures in price lists. You will also drive improvement by developing and maintaining process and tools for product and offering documentation: analyze market and customer feedback; formulate and maintain process for updating data; set and maintain data structure and build and maintain standardised toolbox.
Part of your daily tasks will be to support sales with keeping information about offering up to date with the following:
Input to marketing Sales tool site
Coordinating information portal for tenders
Product and offering presentations
Support with mandatory product documentation for major customizations.
In this role you will also support with communication for new offering development such as new product and offering presentations; training material, including updates to training platform; release Market Information (MI).
What you'll need to succeed
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Commercial or Science
Interest in product management and OEM business
Commercial skills and financial understanding.
You are fluent in English both written and spoken, other language skills are an asset. Our future colleague possesses a high level in communication skills, is structured and analytical and diligent and proactive.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work).
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Peter Berndtson, Head of Product Line, Counter Balanced, by email at peter.berndtson@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 31.01.2023.
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to the heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cargotec Sweden AB
https://www.kalmarglobal.com/
341 32 LJUNGBY
