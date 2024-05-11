Product Coordinator
2024-05-11
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Do you want to make your next move count? With us, you can.
Kalmar is now looking for a Product Coordinator! Embark on a thrilling journey where creativity meets strategy and shape the future of innovation.
As our future colleague, you will be responsible to ensure high quality and accuracy regarding products and offering in our communication with customers and internal stakeholders.
The location of this position is Ljungby, Sweden.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Responsible for keeping external product documentation up to date:
Technical Data Sheet o Input to marketing to update Product Brochures
Technical description and pictures in price lists.
Develop and maintain process and tools for product and offering documentation:
Analyze market and customer feedback o Formulate and maintain process for updating data
Set and maintain data structure o Build and maintain standardized toolbox.
Align, develop, rationalize & optimize existing offering to ease configuration and understanding:
Identify Offering content and engineering changes o Updating price list positions in system
Support / suggest change proposals to offering.
Support sales with keeping information about offering up to date:
Input to marketing Sales tool site o Updates in TDS and brochures
Coordinating information portal for tenders o Product and offering presentations.
Support with communication for new offering development:
New product and offering presentations
Training material, including updates to training platform
Release Market Information (MI).
What you'll need to succeed
Education:
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Commercial or Science.
Experience:
Experience from off road equipment or international business preferred.
Competencies:
Interest in product management and OEM business
Ability to analyze data
Commercial skills and financial understanding
Technical interest and understanding on relevant level
Excellent command of English both written and spoken, other language skills are an asset
Ability of working in a cross-functional and cross-cultural environment
High level in communication skills
Structured and analytical
Diligent and proactive work approach.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work)
At Kalmar, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Niclas Samuelsson, Head of Product Management, by email at niclas.samuelsson@kalmarglobal.com
.
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application now!
Please note that the recruitment process for this position is coordinated by our HR team part of almar HR Services based in Bulgaria.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
