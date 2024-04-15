Product Content Specialist
2024-04-15
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Strategy and Program Management - let's introduce ourselves
In Strategy and Program Management (S&PM) function, we have a strong program organization responsible for balancing requirements, available technologies, consumer demands, business equation and much more.
A Program Management office with a customer-first mindset is completely focused on executing our product plan to bring the best possible products to our consumers as soon as possible. We complement this with a consolidated strategy function that not only gives us foresight into the future but also manages all our affiliate relationships as well as runs our strategic projects.
In S&PM we collaborate across all functions. We are excellent at balancing all aspects of our products and plans, we find ways to untap the potential in people by bridging organizational silos. We recognize that diversity and inclusion make us all stronger and help us to be better as a team.
The Special Vehicles & Accessories team within S&PM is creating cars and accessories that add increased value and enhance the lives of our customers.
What you'll do
As a Product Content Specialist, you are an integral part of a team aiming to develop and sustain a global accessory business. Our goal is to ensure that the accessory offerings are indispensable to Volvo Cars' growth. This role revolves around collaborating with individuals within and outside of our organization, aiming to provide a genuine and tailored experience for Volvo Car customers.
As a Content Specialist, you'll oversee the production and quality of the information provided to the Accessories Web and the forthcoming Accessories Webshop. Our audience includes both consumers and professionals. Your primary task will be to create, oversee, and commercially advance accessory data to showcase accessory product offerings.
What you'll bring
This role is for you who have the ability to organize priorities and have a proactive and solution-oriented mindset. You should have a robust business insight with a drive for exceptional outcome. In this role, your leadership and collaboration capabilities will come in handy. You understand e-commerce trends and analytics and you deliver projects efficiently.
You are an experienced content specialist who has relevant educational background in the field and proficiency in IT implementation and integration. As an experienced specialist, you are used to CMS tools such as NEVIS and PIM system like Censhare and have a deep XML knowledge. Due to the requirements of the role, you need to be fluent in both English and Swedish.
The position is based in Gothenburg.
Want to know more?
We invite you to apply in English at your earliest convenience. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
If you have any inquiries, please reach out to the Hiring Manager, Anne-Cathrine Thore Olsson at annecathrine.thore.olsson@volvocars.com
or Recruiter, Ayla Kutlay at ayla.kutlay@volvocars.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-28
Volvo Car Corporation
Ayla Kutlay +46721654291
