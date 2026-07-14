Product Configurator Specialist / Business Analyst (PLM-focused)
Saab Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-07-14
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
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Your Role
We are part of a large-scale digital transformation programme aimed at digitalising and streamlining product lifecycle management across our engineering and manufacturing organisation. The programme spans multiple business units and involves deep integration between PLM and ERP systems.
We are looking for a Product Configurator Specialist - or a Business Analyst with a strong IT and PLM affinity - to support the programme. This role sits at the intersection of business process design and system configuration. You do not need to come from a Siemens background; what matters most is a solid understanding of variant and product configuration logic. We are open to candidates at different career stages - if this sounds like you, reach out.
Your Profile
Key Responsibilities:
Analyse and document product configuration requirements and variant rules.
Support configuration of a Product Configurator tool (Siemens or equivalent background welcome).
Bridge the gap between business stakeholders and IT/PLM teams - translating complex configuration needs into workable solutions.
Participate in testing, validation, and go-live activities.
Contribute to process documentation and user training.
Required Skills & Experience:
Understanding of product configuration principles (variant logic, option/feature models, rules-based configuration).
Experience with PLM, CPQ, or similar configuration-heavy environments.
Strong analytical skills and ability to map business processes to system capabilities.
Comfortable working in an IT project environment with developers and architects.
Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus.
It is an advantage if you have:
Hands-on experience with Siemens Teamcenter Product Configurator, SAP Variant Configuration, or similar tools.
BA certification or structured requirements engineering background.
Familiarity with aerospace or defence product structures.
Experience working in Agile or hybrid project methodologies.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Solna Strand 10 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
10002412