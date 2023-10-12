Product Configuration Engineer
2023-10-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment description and main responsibilities
As a Product Configuration Coordinator you will be a part of the team that enables, approves, and maintains variants, variant families and restriction rules over time within the frames of defined product specifications.
* Master feature library and ruleset used to control variants in relation to product, manufacturing plant, time and market
• Assure variant availability when needed
• Support organization with structure related processes and methods
• Continuously work to improve efficiency of technical rulebook
• Keep close dialogue with cross functional stakeholders
Competence requirements
You have relevant technical education and background.
Worked within automotive industry.
Structured, methodical and analytical with good planning skills.
Have extensive Teamcenter Experience or similar PLM system.
Have previous experience from product specification and configuration.
Beneficial if you have experience with KDP; CPAM and VIDA systems.
Fluent in English and Swedish; both written and spoken
Other requirements
* You are enthusiastic, motivated, well-organized and driven.
• You are not afraid to try new approaches and are confident in taking own decisions
• You are a fast learner and like to work in a changing environment
