Product Compliance Specialist
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience in product compliance in fashion retail? Are you passionate about leading complex projects and contributing to global strategies? This role will play a key part in translating regulatory requirements into business-relevant actions and cross-functional alignment.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
The Product Compliance department is part of the H&M Group Central Functions, based in Stockholm. Product Compliance is responsible for setting legal requirements and routines for all products sold by H&M Group, across all countries and channels, in line with local legislation and in a proactive manner. This includes product safety, labelling, and chemical and physical testing requirements.
We are eager to welcome a Compliance Project Manager & Specialist with a focus on upcoming EU legislation. The primary focus of this role is the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), with the aim of improving and implementing the current Global Forestry Compliance System. Going forward, the role might also cover other EU product-related legislation.
Key responsibilities
Drive and coordinate the work related to the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and other upcoming EU product-related legislation.
Improve and implement the current Global Forestry Compliance System.
Translate regulatory requirements into business-relevant actions and clear internal routines, policies and process documentation.
Coordinate and align cross-functional work with relevant stakeholders across H&M Group.
Follow legislative developments and engage with relevant external parties where needed.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
In this role, you will collaborate closely with Product, Production Sustainability, Tech and Supply Chain teams, as well as other business stakeholders across H&M Group. You will also work with relevant external parties, such as legislative working groups, industry associations, standardisation organisations, authorities and NGOs, to ensure strong alignment and implementation of compliance requirements.
WHO YOU ARE
To be successful in this role, you bring relevant product compliance experience, strong project management capability and the ability to turn regulatory requirements into clear business actions in a complex, cross-functional environment.
We are looking for people with...
University degree in textile, sustainability, engineering, compliance, legal or equivalent.
At least 2–5 years of work experience within relevant textiles or furniture product regulations/compliance, or relevant experience in complex compliance environments.
Strong project management and coordination skills, with experience managing complex strategic projects across multiple functions and stakeholders.
Understanding of, and knowledge within, supply chain and production, preferably within textiles or furniture.
Experience in retail and understanding of the impact and importance of product compliance for the business.
Basic knowledge of global timber and deforestation compliance regulations, for example EUTR, EUDR and the UK Deforestation Act.
Basic understanding of upcoming EU legislation, for example ESPR, DPP and PPWR.
Experience in reading and analysing regulatory texts and creating clear and practical internal policies and procedure documents.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
And people who are...
Communicative and collaborative, with the ability to build trust and create alignment across stakeholders and functions
Curious and proactive, with a genuine interest in learning, staying updated and understanding how change affects the business
Structured, detail-oriented and solution-focused, with the ability to create clarity and move work forward in complex situations
Comfortable navigating ambiguity and change in an evolving regulatory landscape
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program – HIP. Learn more about the program here.
With a presence in markets around the world, we offer extensive career development and international mobility.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
117 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9971643