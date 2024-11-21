Product Compliance Specialist
2024-11-21
Company Description
The IKEA brand is one of the most successful home furnishing brands in the world. We are a value-driven company with a passion for life at home and where our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people.
Who are we? We are IKEA - Supply Area North (SAN) and the home for all Supply Business units. We have seven different Supply Areas in which consists of more than twenty different sites. We have around 2600 co-workers and our responsibility is to lead with IKEA Culture & Values, secure compliance and empower an entrepreneurial spirit among all IKEA business functions.
Job Description
For you it is important that a job is not just 'a job. Same for us! We offer a position that will challenge you every day and let you grow. For this position we are looking for a Product Compliance Specialist who is up for true adventure! In this role you will get a unique opportunity to grow your international experience and network from day one.
You will work with our various locations (Dortmund, Älmhult, Kaunas) to gain an overall picture and understanding of the whole Product Quality agenda. The idea is to offer you the opportunity to learn from the reality of each one of our offices.
Your main assignments:
Lead and facilitate training for Business teams and Suppliers to develop competence about IKEA Specifications, testing, ways of working and compliance tools.
Perform spot checks to verify that new products comply with documentation requirements. Also, sometimes on a project basis, verify compliance on the running product range.
Coach and Support the Business teams in daily operations and in evaluating new potential suppliers by addressing risks/risk mitigation connected to Product safety and Chemical Compliance.
Mapping and performing risk assessment of critical chemical substances/materials and processes.
Participate in the development of new IKEA specification requirements, by securing input is given on potential impacts from a supply chain perspective.
Contribute to developing and lead the implementation of global product compliance working methods and tools, and co-ordinate local implementation.
Drive innovation and continuous improvement within the Product Compliance field using advanced AI (Artificial intelligence) tools and techniques.
Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of AI systems and recommend changes where necessary.
Coach and support team members in AI technology
Work together with other teams to integrate AI solutions into our overall IKEA landscape.
Qualifications
We believe that you are as curious as we are, and you are eager to explore new places and to meet new people. You can perform complex analysis, risk assessment, and draw conclusions to support the right business decisions and implementations. You are a good communicator in English, both spoken and written, with the ability to communicate clearly and in a straightforward way. You have a holistic view, always having the Customer, Supplier, and total IKEA, compliance, and quality development in mind.
You have excellent communication and collaboration skills and can effectively work with other IKEA teams responsible for AI technology, to continuously learn and enhance their knowledge of AI trends, standards, and best practices through self-improvement efforts. You can transfer knowledge and working methods to co-workers and suppliers. Finally, you have the knowledge and understanding of business teams and suppliers' daily operations.
At IKEA we believe that magic happens when we work together. That is why we are looking for a true team player that is passionate about the IKEA culture and the IKEA brand.
What you have in your backpack:
Ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks on an operational level with great attention to details.
You have an experience in handling product quality, compliance and chemical requirements, acquired at suppliers or other manufacturers, laboratories, consultancy companies or governmental authorities.
Ability to work in a structured and organized way.
Capability to communicate in a straightforward way and build relationships.
Deep knowledge of Microsoft office
Driver's license B
Additional information
Please note, we have a preferred candidate for this position.
If you would like to know more about the position, please send us a message via our recruiting platform SmartRecruiters! We will be happy to support you.
We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English by 1 December, 2024 via SmartRecruiters. We are reviewing applications as they come through so don't wait to apply!
IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global marketplace. And as the world leader in life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us.
Our culture and values are based on equal opportunities and we are happy to consider applications from individuals with disabilities.
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9023555