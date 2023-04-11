Product Compliance Specialist
2023-04-11
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Asignment
You will monitor legislation and standards related to the client's products. You need to keep track of new legislation, but also updates in existing legislation need to be monitored, and determined whether it affects Husqvarna's products, and if so, how.
One part of your responsibilities will be to join the client group's product compliance networks, and take an active role in relevant national and international standard committees.
You will also:
• Assure that relevant stakeholders (R&D, product management, sourcing and manufacturing) are proactively informed about related legislative and standard changes.
• Plan and perform audits with regard to product compliance.
• Take part in new development product projects, OEM projects and product maintenance to secure that product compliance requirements are fulfilled. This includes specifying requirements, certification support, contacts with certification companies, helping with interpretations, and auditing technical files.
• Participate in Safety Risk assessments of machinery products.
• Perform, support and review yearly emission certifications tasks, for example US-EPA certification in CDX-Verify system.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering.
You have experience within the area of product compliance, quality management, or technical certification, with focus on exhaust emissions. Additionally meritorious experiences are: risk assessment and risk reduction acc ISO 12100, noise certification and CE marking.
Personality
To enjoy this position you need to have analytical skills, and the capability to absorb complex information, investigate technical and regulatory publications, interpret, conclude, and communicate necessary actions and impacts. You like a structured way-of-working and have good English communication and presentation skills - written and verbal.
Formalities
• Assignment period: 01 April 2023 - 31 December 2023
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Jonsered
• Remote work: 50%
• Competence level: 4
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
