Product Compliance Specialist - Handheld Battery Products
2022-12-07
Welcome to one of the world's oldest start-ups! With our passion for innovation, we create new solutions to enhance urban and green spaces, used and loved by many. As a company we are in for a change - from petrol to battery driven products and a greener fleet of products. But none of these products will ever make the market if they are not compliant with regulatory requirements and safe to use and that's where you come in the picture. We are now looking for a Product Compliance Specialist for Handheld Battery Products who can support this important change for Husqvarna.
We want to make our products more sustainable and are aiming for a greener planet and future. Do you want to be a part of it?
In this role, you would join a team of dedicated Product Compliance Specialists from different backgrounds. Each specialist in compliance but as well awesome networkers who know their way through technical projects in an international environment and can collaborate with stakeholders. The team works in close collaboration with colleagues within other departments, but also in close alignment with our strategic initiatives, enabling change for Husqvarna through their work. You will be joining us during a large change journey, where your input might affect the direction of change.
Your role
You will be part of the Handheld & Accessories team of the Product Compliance department within the Husqvarna Forest & Garden division. Our main task is to ensure that all products are safe to use and that all regulatory requirements in different markets are met. This position is dedicated to handheld Battery Products.
On a day-to-day basis, this is what this part is all about:
Identify and monitor worldwide regulatory development within different areas.
Assure that relevant stakeholders (R&D, product management, sourcing and manufacturing) are proactively informed about related legislative and standard changes
Be part of our compliance network and take an active role in relevant national and international standard committees
Be Product Compliance representative in new product development projects to secure that product compliance is achieved. This includes specifying requirements, reviews, certification support and approval.
Act in Group compliance network lobbying activities to influence proposed legislative and standard changes, that risk to adversely affect the business.
About you
Here, we would usually fill in what we are looking for, but we believe that you who gets that smile on your face reading the above are an engineer with some kind of background in product safety. We do think it is necessary that you can bring years of experience to the table, for example from a job within compliance - electrical products, a job within product development, or equal experience. As we work in a global and high paced environment which require integrity and flexibility, we believe that you are a social, diplomatic and driving person who enjoys working individually as well as in a team. Further, you have a passion for compliance and quality and have a good insight in the consequences when there is lack of it.
For us, it would be a bonus if you have:
Knowledge in the fields of EMI
Knowledge of batteries
Experience from electrical consumer products
Knowledge about general product safety standards and product certification is beneficial
Experience of working with standards and regulations
Proficiency in English is required.
Your application:
We want to do great things, with great people. There is so much more we can tell you, and we are looking forward to meeting our next member of Handheld & Accessories team of the Product Compliance department. Send your application to us today, and we will get back with more information.
Tobias Lövkvist: tobias.lovkvist@husqvarnagroup.com
- Manager, Product Compliance, Handheld/Accessories
Kristin Sundlo kristin.sundlo@husqvarnagroup.com
- Talent Acquisition Partner
Union representatives are Soili Johansson, Unionen, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
and Sebastian Bergström, Sveriges Ingenjörer/Akademikerföreningen, sebastian.bergstrom@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you have applied?
We will review your application carefully to see if your profile matches the requirements of the position. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled. Så ansöker du
