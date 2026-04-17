Product Compliance Associate (Maternity cover) to Web Manuals
Web Manuals Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2026-04-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Web Manuals Sweden AB i Malmö
Hey there! We are Web Manuals, a fast-growing SaaS company working towards digitizing the aviation industry. Both our customers and our product is constantly in the clouds, but for us - the sky is not the limit! We want to continue to grow until we reach the stars and as a bootstrapped company, we do it on our own terms. We are a young, fun, and diverse team that loves to explore new places together.
Now, we are looking for a Product Compliance Associate to join our team in Malmö, while our colleague goes on maternity leave!
About the role:
At Web Manuals, we build tools that help aviation organizations manage their documentation with precision and confidence. The compliance content that underpins our products can determine whether an aircraft takes off safely or stays on the ground.
As a Product Compliance Associate, you will play a central role in ensuring that our Compliance Libraries are accurate, current, and reliable. This is a detail-oriented role built around structure, quality, and ownership. A great fit for someone who finds genuine satisfaction in doing meticulous work with real-world impact.
You will report to the Product Manager of Compliance Libraries and collaborate closely with the Product team.
Take the leap and join Web Manuals on our journey to revolutionize aviation - apply today!
Core responsibilities includes, but are not limited to:
Update and maintain Compliance Libraries with data from Store partners and direct regulatory authorities.
To monitor compliance sources and upload content into libraries
Ensuring the accuracy and quality of product content.
Evaluate and track the progress of Compliance Library updates.
Keep internally controlled Compliance Libraries accurate and up to date at all times.
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have:
A structured approach to work.
Has a keen eye for detail and takes pride in finding, and fixing, small but consequential errors.
Is self-motivated and thrives in roles built around process-driven tasks.
Strong organizational skills.
Clear and professional communication skills in English, both in speech and in writing, as English is our corporate language
Ideally, but not required, you might have:
A university degree or relevant education
Experience from the aviation industry or other regulatory industries.
Proficiency in Word, Excel, and similar tools.
Experience working in LLM's.
As a person, we believe that you are:
Quality-minded and well-organized.
Holds strong accountability and a high standard of work ethics.
Enthusiastic about working in a dynamic team environment.
Additional information:
Start date: Flexible, per agreement
Work extent: Maternity coverage until 1st of April 2027. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Web Manuals Sweden AB
(org.nr 556888-4992) Arbetsplats
Web Manuals International AB Jobbnummer
9861061