Product Classification Specialist, ABB Robotics
2025-10-06
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Head of R&D Operations.
Empower the future of global trade compliance! At ABB Robotics, we are committed to enabling a more sustainable and efficient world. As a Product Classification Specialist, you will play a vital role in ensuring our products and technologies comply with international trade regulations. Your expertise will help us navigate complex export control and customs requirements, supporting ABB Robotics global operations and innovation.
Your responsibilities:
Classify products in accordance with international trade regulations (HTS, ECN/ECCN) and prepare supporting documentation.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including engineering, procurement, logistics, and sales to validate and maintain accurate classification data.
Support export license determinations and ensure timely license applications.
Maintain and update classification master data in SAP and other relevant systems.
Monitor regulatory changes and proactively manage reclassification of impacted products.
Calculate and document preferential and non-preferential origin of goods.
Your background
A bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, international trade, or a related field. Relevant experience may compensate for formal education requirements.
Experience in export control, customs classification, or origin management is highly valued.
Familiarity with ABB products and SAP systems is a strong advantage.
A strong communicator and collaborative team player with fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Detail-oriented and structured, with a strong sense of responsibility and motivation, and with the ability to work proactively independently.
Analytical and business-minded, with a solution-focused approach and an ability to adapt and to work in a dynamic, global environment.
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Alessandro Pelandi. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
Does this role sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). Last day to apply is 2025-10-21.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Exciting Career Opportunity in Robotics
This role is part of ABB's Robotics business, which is preparing to become an independent company. By joining us now, you'll be part of a dynamic and fast-paced organization at the forefront of robotics innovation. As we transition into a separate entity outside the ABB Group, you'll have the chance to shape the future, grow your career, and work alongside world-class experts in a more agile and entrepreneurial environment.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
