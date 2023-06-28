Product Classification Engineer
2023-06-28
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Do you want to contribute to make a difference in Product Classification and Master Data Management within ABB? We are looking for the right person to help us develop our trade compliance to the next level. If you are looking for a role where a structured approach and a quality-centric approach is needed and you are driven by building strong relationships within business, then this is a great opportunity for you!
You will be a key part of ABB Hoisting in Västerås, which is a business unit within the Process Automation Business. We develop and provide a comprehensive range of customer solutions & hoisting products for the global mining market. We are world leading within these business areas with a large market share all over the world where we continue to drive innovation and sustainability.
As a member of the project execution team you will work with our engineers and project managers to ensure efficient control and execution on our trade compliance throughout our product lifecycle.
This position reports to
Project Operations Manager
Your responsibilities
You will be a key member in establishing and developing our work processes for trade compliance
Define/work with master data management processes
Ensure that master data is compliant with defined information, policies and quality requirements
Work with the project team to ensure good planning and execution
Provide classification of products, software and technologies during product development/R&D and project execution
Your background
Bachelors degree in relevant field
Good understanding of technical specifications, performance characteristics and description of manufacturing materials
Experience in Product classification is key
Analytical skills including the ability to apply regulatory concepts and definitions as well as ABB classification strategies to
the determination of product classification
Experience of working in positions Logistics/Export, Procurement Project management or Engineering is a plus
Experience from working in Installation projects is a plus
Fluent in English and Swedish both spoken and written
More about us
We can offer you:
• Opportunities to work on a global market with world leading products and technology, driving a sustainable future
• Be a part of developing our work process
• Competitive compensations and benefits
• Personal development plans & training
• Flexible working hours
Recruiting Manager Anders Karlsson, +46 722 48 76 17, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Grozdanic, +46 724 64 46 98.
Please apply latest by the 31st of August, 2023. Please note that we will not be reviewing candidates during summer vacation, you may experience longer waiting times on feedback.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
