Product Campaign Manager
2023-01-05
Starbreeze is now looking for a Product Campaign Manager to join our Starbreeze Nebula team in Stockholm. Starbreeze Nebula is Starbreeze's Player Management Platform.
As a Product Campaign Manager for Starbreeze Nebula, your job is to work together with the Product Owner to plan and build a product that engages millions of gamers every year. In this role, you will manage the development process of Starbreeze Nebula, and ensure that its features are onboarded and used by both new and existing games in the Starbreeze family.
You will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day product management together with a tech lead and technical producer. This entails keeping an eye on the team's backlog, building epics and tasks, and providing wireframes. When not working directly with feature development, you manage the communication with our games' marketing teams and help them set up exciting campaigns using Nebula's toolset. Together with the Technical Lead and Product Owner, you help onboard new games to the system, and ensure they use Nebula to their full potential.
Last but not least, you have a great say in the future of Starbreeze Nebula and will use your insight and experience to guide the product forward.
Job tasks:
• Manage the product roadmap and backlog together with your PO and technical counterparts
• Keep deadlines and deliver successfully on projects connected to Starbreeze Nebula
• Build and execute on marketing activities involving Starbreeze Nebula
• Onboard marketing teams to new and existing features and make them self-sufficient Nebula users
• Represent Starbreeze Nebula internally and externally
To be successful in this position you have:
• 3+ years in product management, gaming or SaaS
• Experience in overseeing a product backlog
• A solid understanding of marketing, ideally within video games
• Experience with knowledge sharing and feature pitching
• Great collaboration skills
• A passion for video games and gaming culture
• To be fluent in English, both verbally and in writing
Still reading? Good...because here's the good part of this job ad: We offer you a position at a company where we value teamwork, accountability and creativity. While we evolve we want you to grow with us and to develop as a professional. We also believe in having fun. We have game consoles and arrange after work activities along with annual parties and events.
What more do we offer?
• Competitive salaries with yearly reviews
• Yearly wellness benefit Referral bonuses
• 6 weeks paid vacation per year
• Pension on top of salary, +50% above collective agreement standard
• 90% of your salary will be covered while on Parental leave for up to 6 months
• Relocation support if you move from abroad
• Ideal office location in central Stockholm
• Monthly massage sessions in the office
Sounds good? Then we can't wait to see your CV and look forward to meeting you. We recommend that you apply as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continuously. Send your application with a resumé and cover letter in English. All applications must include a resumé to be considered.
