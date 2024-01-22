Product Build Project Leader
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we?
Product Builds is the team within complete vehicle that is responsible for building and delivering all prototype trucks, engines, transmissions and test rigs for verification and validation purposes in GTT projects. We build tomorrows offering today. We build test objects with both current and future technologies. We buy parts manufactured using the latest technologies for delivering test objects for verification & validation (V&V) We are a small team filled with energetic people who are driven to delivering to our customers. If you are a driven and motivated individual with a high interest in the latest technologies, join us and build the future today!
The purpose with this role is to deliver builds and rebuild of test objects needed for Verification and Validation for any project/IB you are a part off and ensuring uptime during testing. This includes Leading all activities from order to delivery of test objects, Driving that all deliveries in the Product Build process are delivered on time and lead powertrain update meetings and manage the cross functional build team to ensure a smooth delivery of all vehicles in time for test start. Responsibilities include deliver test objects by leading & monitoring status from planning to delivery. Manage the total build plan and keep it up to date as per the project demands. Chair and participate in various meetings in connection with on time test object delivery. Manage the internal product build network and deliver on all milestones in project build process
The role includes: secure based on engineering input a correct Bill Of Material (BOM) for all test objects needed.
Initiate procurement of parts and ensure on time delivery of parts in time for build start. Initiate the part delivery from storage to build location for parts managed by Project Builds. Secure according to local agreements /rules that i.e. Quotations, Build instructions, work orders are done. Update PROTOM or secure that PROTOM is updated to be correct vs the test objects BOM. Initiate and lead all actions to be taken internally in Product builds or cross functionally with other functions (GTO, GTP, GTT VE/PE/VT) to secure all test objects are delivered on time; Report and raise any issues to PME on any risk to deliver builds on time
Qualification & Experience:
Bachelor of Science or Equivalent
4 plus years of experience in product development process and must have practical knowledge of the same.
Experience of working in a project team in delivering projects.
Have knowledge of deliverables at gates.
Cross functional experience in project management, manufacturing or supply chain management is desirable.
Should have practical knowledge of Product Development Cycle and establish connections required to deliver in the process.
2 plus years of experience in working with prototype builds
Should have actively participated in Prototype build meetings
Personal attributes
Excellent communicator with the ability to take decisions and communicate with clarity.
Should be highly skilled in problem solving and "Making things happen".
Drive for results, Ability to lead and deliver complex tasks and thinking "out of the box".
Integrity and trust, gaining trust of others in the team though honesty and integrity
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
