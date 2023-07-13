Product Assistant
2023-07-13
Vi som jobbar på Kappahl är 4000 kollegor på 400 arbetsplatser i tio länder. Vi har olika bakgrund, ålder, kunskaper och klädstil. Gemensamt för oss är vår drivkraft - att ge många människor möjligheten att vara välklädda. Varje dag får vi inspiration av våra kunder. Vårt jobb är att ge dem samma sak tillbaka! Vi lovar dig rätten att få vara dig själv. Kappahl - här känner du dig som hemma.
Kappahl finns till för att hylla mångfalden i vardagen. Vi vill bredda definitionen av mångfald till att inkludera många olika sätt att leva - som ger alla friheten att vara sitt sanna jag, alltid. Vi grundades 1953 i Göteborg och är en av Nordens ledande modekedjor med runt 380 Kappahl- och Newbie-kanaler i Sverige, Norge, Danmark, Finland, Polen och Storbritannien. Vi siktar mot att allt vi gör ska göras på ett mer hållbart sätt. Idag består 70% av våra produkter av mer hållbara material och målet är att den siffran ska vara 100% senast år 2025. Du kan läsa mer på www.kappahl.se.
Product Assistant at Kappahl Here is an exciting opportunity to be part of our Business area Woman at Kappahl in Mölndal. Do you love fashion fit for life as much as we do? Welcome to a world filled with joyful creativity, inclusive colleagues, and courageous challenges. Apply today!
We offer you As a Product Assistant you assist our Buyers with a great variation of daily tasks such as assortment planning, order follow-up and sample garment handling. You use your analytical skills to follow up on sales and see the opportunity for growth and profitability. You work in collaboration with the team at the head office but also with our production offices in Asia and Europe.
Your profile We believe you have previous working experience as a Product Assistant in the fashion industry and have a bachelor's degree in Textile Economics or similar education. We prefer if you also have experience within retail and sales. It is a merit if you have previous experience working with women's wear. You have good knowledge in English and have good computer skills.
As a person you love fashion and are motivated by sales results. You are well organized and can prioritize and structure your work depending on time plans, goals and workload. You are flexible and have strong communication skills. Of course, you are a team player who appreciate to work with your colleagues.
You recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive , Courageous and Joyful !
Are you interested? The position is a full-time permanent position with placement at our head office in Mölndal. Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
You apply easily by attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection. We look forward to your application as soon as possible, but no later than the 13 th of August 2023
Contact information If you have questions about the position, you are most welcome to contact Sofia Wallin, Business Area Manager, sofia.wallin@kappahl.com
.
