Product Area lead - Developer Experience - Volvo Cars Tech
2024-02-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
We are the Platform organization within Digital Core. In the Digital Core Platform organization part of our goal is to enable application teams to develop, deploy and operate their software in an efficient, inspiring, and safe manner. Our application platform products are offered on GitOps, that we complement with Backstage to provide a convenient interface to our users; the application development teams.
The product teams are based out of Sweden, mainly Gothenburg and Stockholm, with some presence in India, working in a global and fast-paced environment with collaboration across geography, operational disciplines, and technology stacks.
What you'll do
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Head of Developer Experience. You will be guiding an organization with different products related to user experience. You will be reporting to Platform unit lead. As a member of the Platform leadership team, you are working jointly to maintain the high-level strategy and together take part in reviewing and contributing to the overall digital vision and roadmap for Volvo cars.
* You will lead empowered cross-functional product teams of Sr engineering managers, Group product managers and staff engineers.
* You will develop and drive the Developer Experience product strategy in alignment with Platform overall strategy. You will coach and enable the creation of the different product roadmaps.
* You understand the importance of a good and creative leadership and building a good and innovative culture for the teams.
* You will be responsible for the organizations delivery and execute in accordance with the defined solutions and roadmaps.
* You will initiate and drive collaborations with other product areas within Platform and other units within digital core. As well as different business functions at Volvo cars.
* The platform leadership team expects you to drive the work to understand the product purpose and product strategy, for developer experience and how it connects with the other area and platform overall strategy.
What you'll bring
We believe that you are excited about building the journey of a best-in-class developer user experience, advocating user research based on user needs, technology field research and a data-inspired approach. You are an experienced product leader who has adopted a Lean-Agile mindset, applied servant leadership, has effective communication skills, and understands the Empowered Product Team concept.
* Experience in designing and developing platforms for the developers and understand the importance of why we are doing it.
* Experience in defining and executing on the developer experience strategy, including the creation of programs, resources, and processes to support developers throughout their journey.
* Experience in collaborating cross-functionally with teams to find a good balance between product, engineering, and customer to prioritize and implement developer-focused initiatives.
* Experience in driving the design and delivery of developer documentation, tutorials, and other technical resources to enable developers to effectively utilize our platforms and APIs.
* You are an effective communicator; you are used to interacting with a wide set of stakeholders and getting buy-in for your ideas and roadmaps.
* You have the ability to think end-to-end, and understand the developers but also understand the overall strategic needs and constraints within Platform.
* You have an understanding of legacy infrastructure and why it must be considered.
* Encouraging a culture of empathy, collaboration, and continuous improvement within the developer experience team and across the platform organization.
* Have a proven history of building innovative teams with a focus on deliveries.
Location
