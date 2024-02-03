Product Analyst
2024-02-03
Do you love music & data? Do you want a job where you influence the direction of a company on a day-to-day basis? Are you passionate about building out a product that users love? Read more below!
The Job
Join our dynamic and innovative B2B music streaming company as a Product Analyst, contributing to the success of our Growth team. We're passionate about revolutionizing the way businesses experience and leverage music, and we're looking for a skilled analyst to help drive data-driven insights for our product optimization and growth strategies.
As a growing scale-up, we expect your footprint to be big! You will be central to building an insights-led culture within product development, working tightly with our Growth Engineers to turn customer experiences and data into insights, gain a deep understanding of the customer journey, and help drive the strategy and guide on where efforts are worth the most.
You will regularly interact with our User Research and Music Experience teams to build and analyze A/B tests, present your findings, and leverage their knowledge to support Growth initiatives.
Personality
As one of the first analysts focused on growth, we expect you to be very driven and entrepreneurial. If below describes you well, you're a good fit:
Agile in all ways of working
Passion for details - but not to an over-obsessed degree!
Able to prioritize between what matters now and what matters later
Strong presentation skills
An informal leader, unafraid to challenge the status quo or offer new ideas
Last but not least, a happy camper!
Experience
We believe that for you to be successful in the role, you should be able to tick at least a majority of the boxes below.
2+ years working with data and insights at a fast-growing company
Proven experience in delivering business value through data and insights
Technical curiosity and proven ability to learn and adapt to new tech and skills
Knowledge of SQL (Excel, Python, or R is a plus!)
Statistical modeling, experimentation, and A/B testing
Experience in creating dashboards and visualizations using BI tools (preferably Tableau or Mixpanel)
Ability to communicate data and insights in a business context language
Nice-to-have: knowledge of qualitative UX research methods, experience with BigQuery and Google Cloud
Fluent in English
Anything Else?
The role will be based out of office in Odenplan in Stockholm, and we have a flexible work-from-home or office policy. Other benefits include pension, a 5000kr annual wellness benefit, fun parties with our in-house DJs, and free breakfast at the office.
About Us
Soundtrack Your Brand is a Stockholm-based scale-up that offers music streaming services for businesses. We serve small customers like the hairdresser around the corner but also larger enterprises like your favorite food chains! Simplicity and ease of use are key to our service.
Playing music in businesses is far different from playing music at home. A business music service is pretty much a collaborative, multi-user, multi-location game where enterprises and businesses need a vast selection of music that's continually updated.
We're a company that's committed to making the best decisions we can, both on a macro and micro level. That's where our Analytics department comes in! We're today a small tight team consisting of both Analysts and Data Engineers. What do we share? Love for music and data, of course!
If you have any questions about the position, feel free to reach out to hiring manager Steven Jordan (steven@soundtrackyourbrand.com
