Product Analyst
Blocket AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blocket AB i Stockholm
, Bollnäs
eller i hela Sverige
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELL
You? You have 3+ years of experience as a product analyst in e-commerce, digital product or marketplace companies. Ideally, you work with modern data stack and have experience with various experimentation methods.
Role? You will empower the Product team to make data-driven decisions and product development through insights, instrumentation and experimentation. This is a temporary position, covering for one of our team members from February to September 2024.
Tech stack? Essential skills: Tableau, Amplitude, SQL, Snowflake, PowerPoint/Google slides, A/B testing. Bonus skills: dbt, Python or R
Location? Our hybrid approach encourages you to spend a few days a week at our modern office in Stockholm, Oslo or Aarhus, promoting team collaboration and connections. If you prefer an office environment, you're welcome to join us daily.
Company? We work with leading marketplace brands in the Nordics. Blocket is Sweden's largest and most popular marketplace with around 12,3M monthly active users generating 100 million sessions. Our other brands are FINN and Nettbil in Norway, DBA and Bilbasen in Denmark and Tori and Oikotie in Finland. We are proud of our work to enable second-hand trade in the Nordic and our contribution to a positive environmental impact.
Why us? In this role, you will have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact. We hold unique, strong and loved positions within all our segments in the Nordics. Additionally, we have a dedicated accelerator unit focused on innovating our marketplaces and solutions. For us, Mobility involves electrification, new mobility services like car sharing, and increased demand for buying cars online. This transformation creates a dynamic environment full of new opportunities and challenges.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU? As a person, you find it easy to build strong relationships with colleagues and stakeholders regardless of domain knowledge. You take pride in communicating data and insights in an appetizing and visual way, as well as having a flair for switching between details vs. overview to navigate the fairly complex business landscape. To put it bluntly, you see the business in data. With your knowledge on how to turn vast amounts of data into actionable and inspiring insights - you will take our understanding of marketplace user behavior to the next level!
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
Day-to-day work & projects cooking
-
Analyze and understand user journeys using product analytics tools
-
Advise on hypotheses and insight needs for product development
-
Identify and advise on data needs like missing events and data points
-
Help set up (with tech) and analyze experiments
-
Advise on prioritizing outputs to help reach product goals
-
Monitor product performance and vertical user metrics
-
Work in cross-functional teams (eg. developers, product managers and UX) to "complete the picture"
-
Advise stakeholders on setting product KPIs, tracking them and how to use them
-
Keep up to date on product development methods
-
Facilitate and advise on insight-creation methods
-
Advise stakeholders on how to use the findings
WHAT WE OFFER
An amazing workplace with a vibrant atmosphere where achievements are celebrated with enthusiasm. Your well-being is a priority, supported by company benefits including pensions, insurance, and flexible hours. Enjoy 30 vacation days per year plus pre-bank holiday half-days. Health matters with a 5,000 SEK allowance and 2.5 paid fitness hours weekly. Revitalise with on-site massages and Monday breakfasts. Embrace the Swedish fika tradition every Friday for relaxation and connection.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!
If you are looking for a workplace and the role in which you could share your knowledge and expertise, learn and grow, get inspired, be yourself, and make a difference, let us hear from you by 29 December 2023. We value diversity and welcome applicants from all backgrounds.
QUESTIONS?
Product Analytics Manager, Agys Badruzzaman is happy to answer any question you may have about the role, and can be reached at agys.badruzzaman@schibsted.com
or the Talent Acquisition Partner Agnes Novrin at agnes.novrin@schibsted.com
or at +46730452486
About Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces
FINN, Blocket, DBA, Bilbasen, Oikotie & Tori. Did you spot any familiar names? Then you already know a bit about Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces! We joined forces in January 2023, collaborating closely at the Nordic level to enhance the user-friendliness of our marketplaces. With 1400 colleagues in the Nordics, we share a passion for our work and foster a friendly and caring community. Curiosity, teamwork, problem-solving and continuous learning are the cornerstones of our culture.
Have a sneak peek at our day-to-day life on LinkedIn & Instagram, and get to know the Schibsted Tech & Shetech Communities along with the Schibsted Talks podcast hosted by our very own colleagues.
Inclusion for us means creating a fair workspace where each of us is respected, celebrated for who we are, and given equal opportunities to thrive. Check our commitment to Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging on our sustainability page.
The Blocket journey began in Skåne 1996 - since then the concept of Blocket has been exported to over 40 other countries. Today, Blocket, which is owned by the media group Schibsted, is Sweden's largest online marketplace. There are approximately 600 000 items, vehicles, jobs and housing being advertised and discovered by its 5 million visitors every week. The value for all advertisements in 2018 amounted to SEK 714 billion - equal to 15 percent of Sweden's GDP. Thanks to second-hand trading at Blocket, 0.8 million tonnes of greenhouse gases can be avoided every year. The output being equivalent to if Stockholm's city roads stood empty for about a year. Blocket has approximately 240 colleagues and the office is located in central Stockholm. Together, we are passionate about second-hand trading, the environment and the continued growth of Blocket - one of Sweden's largest sites. We are proud environmental heroes and enjoy working together. Read more on our career page. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blocket AB
(org.nr 556610-3429), https://www.blocket.se/ Arbetsplats
Blocket Jobbnummer
8369944