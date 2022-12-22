Product Analyst
2022-12-22
Required competences
Market Analysis
MS Office
Strong language skills in English
About the postion
We are looking for a Product Analyst to perform market assessments with understanding of business logic and strategy. You would also support current business through in-depth analysis and execution of our current roadmap by working with managers and consultants to scope and detail requirements as well as supporting sales and consult on ad-hoc request, which may be both internal and external.
Qualifications
* Relevant university degree (M.Sc. or similar)
* Analytical and structured
* Strong written and verbal skills - both internal and external communication (English)
* Proficient in MS Office
* Preferred: Experience from technology focused companies delivering complex software
* Preferred: 3+ years in Product Planning/Management Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-21
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
