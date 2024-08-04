Product Affairs Manager - Head of Product Affairs, Solutions Management
2024-08-04
Do you have an excellent understanding of both technology and business? Do you have experience of handling media relations and understand how media works in an ever-changing landscape? Are you also able to communicate your insights - and Scania's targets and ambitions - in informative texts such as press releases? If so, you are the perfect candidate for this role!
The Product Affairs Manager is part of the Solutions Management organisation but actually supporting the whole of the Trucks business. On a high level, responsibility can be defined as being the CenterPoint where internal and external communications intersect with our product offering, both new and existing. Here there is a huge array of varying activates performed with communications, product marketing and product knowledge being the main themes of what you will work with.
Who we are
Solutions Planning at Scania Trucks is part of Sales & Marketing, and has the global responsibility for driving and co-ordinating the direction of development of Scania's product offer, to optimise both our customers' and Scania's profitability. The working environment at Sales & Marketing is characterised by high integrity, a flat hierarchy and collective leadership. Your closest colleagues are the ones that are making Scania's product develop¬ment decisions, as well as the Product Managers.
About the role
Scania is a key actor in a market that is undergoing a huge trans¬formation, and you will forge many different arguments into messages that make a differ¬ence for Scania's external communications with a focus on trade press. By being embedded with the solutions managers, you will obtain the necessary insights and a true understanding about the solutions we offer and the strategy that lies behind them.
The main responsibilities are as follows:
Press Communication regarding product and service news for the Trucks business
Representing the Trucks organisation in diverse forums linked to the Scania Communications organisation who own and drive corporate and market communications.
Managing the press test vehicle operations within Scania and towards journalists, where hands on testing is done and portrayed in trade press.
Media information highlight sharing on relevant topics
Owner of internal/external communications for the trucks organisation::
- Supporting in market communication with markets on diverse topics
- Responsible for the trucks organizational related content on some internal and external communication channels
You will be part of the Solutions Planning Management team with responsibilities associated to that
Who you are
To be successful in this position it is crucial that you are a something of a diplomat and a person able to build trust. You should have previous experience of dealing with the media, with a true understanding of how the media functions and what attracts journalists' interest in today's media landscape. You should be a self-starter and have great integrity, since you will act as an adviser for many, including mana¬gement. A fluent command of written English is an absolute must for this role. And - this is really important - you need to be flexible and service-minded.
If you think that you are suitable for this position, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. At Scania we have respect for the individual and care deeply about diversity and inclusion. If you do not match all of the above requirements, please explain in your covering letter how your passion, attitude and interest in the success of Scania's communication and business results may compensate for any specific lack of experience. We are willing to offer you a trial period during late 2024 where you would work alongside the current manager.
For more information, please contact Örjan Åslund (orjan.aslund@scania.com
), the current holder of this position. You can also contact Hamish Bennett (hamish.bennett@scania.com
), Vice President and Head of KTP Solutions Planning.
Application
Apply via our by 25 August at the latest. Your application should include a cover letter and CV. Interviews will be carried out continuously.
