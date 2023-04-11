Producer with a passion for accessibility in games
2023-04-11
Are you an organized problem solver that would love to help indie studio teams and think that accessibility is key? Then look no further!
We are looking for a Producer with an eye for detail who wants to get right into working with Kinda Brave studios for our upcoming titles. In this role you'll start by working closely with our team while being a guiding star for the Publishing group that includes Marketing, Sales, QA, Release Management and keep our games on track. We're looking for someone with good energy and great soft skills who is excited to support our indie teams from a publishing perspective and help bring their ideas to fruition. Someone who can also spot risks and come up with mitigation plans, all while being a champion for accessibility in games!
In this role you'll be joining us at Kinda Brave, a sustainability conscious game publisher who is all about great games without compromising people, players, or planet. We ensure our studios have fair compensation, regulated hours, wellness benefits and we're just about to become the world's first games company with a LGBTQI certification. We have a passion for making games more accessible and we pay close mind to reduce everyone's overall CO2 output. Sounds interesting? Let's talk!
We're looking for someone who
• Has shipped at least two (2) games as a producer or worked on multiple unshipped projects.
• Able to work on multiple projects and studios at the same time, find out what support they need and how we can help them.
• Has the ability to review, understand and assist with production timelines
• Wants to actively work with accessibility in games and be a champion for it
• Is solution-oriented and can remain calm and focused while supporting the team during stressful times.
• Is self-motivated and takes charge to help get things done within the publishing pod.
Highly valued
• Able to work in Uppsala, Sweden
• Experience with production at a publisher or Developer
• Experience with production at an indie scale
• Has strong soft skills and is good at communicating both with longer explanations and short and concise both face to face and online.
• Assist the rest of the publishing pod where needed and be the mediator between those various disciplines of the pod
• An eye for detail and good soft skills to handle tough conversations in a constructive manner
We strive to create an inclusive and diverse environment where everyone feels safe to be themselves. No matter your gender identity or expression, skin color, nationality, ethnicity, age, sexual or romantic orientation, disability or parental status, you belong with us. We also encourage everyone to apply even if you believe that you don't meet all requirements. Let's talk!
Employment type: Fulltime permanent position after probationary period.
Start date: As agreed on
Start date: As agreed on
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Kinda Brave Publishing AB
(org.nr 559285-3575), http://www.kindabrave.com
Kinda Brave
Gabriel Eriksson Sahlin gabriel.eriksson.sahlin@kindabrave.com
7643413