Producer - Nørdlight

We are looking for a Producer with a fun and friendly attitude to join our team, create amazing games with us and have a lot of fun in the process! We set out to not only build fantastic titles but to create the greatest place to work, aiming to be the best in the world when it comes to employee health and culture, team autonomy, creative freedom, inclusion and product involvement across all disciplines.
In this position you'll help us to organize the project, assist with goal setting, support and motivate the team through the development process of our ambitious casual mobile game.
What you would primarily do:
Collaborate with Directors and team members to set goals, identify next steps and dependencies, remove blockers and maintain sprint routines
Identify and mitigate project risks
Ensure high quality content releases when the product is live
Help the team stay organized and on track
Make sure everyone is working on the right thing at the right time
Communication and coordination across different crafts and teams, both internal and external
Your skills, experiences, and traits:
You have worked with project management methodologies, especially Agile such as Scrum and Kanban
Experience with mobile game development
Strong organizational and leadership skills
Time-management skills
Prioritization and change management skills
Understanding and sees the value of working with a diverse team
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Interest in contributing to making the company the best place to work
Working at Nørdlight
Flexible hours
Competitive salaries
Health benefits
Possibility to work from home
Health insurance
Pension
Education budget
Friday friendly gaming
If you love games, creative freedom, being heard, and being a valued part of a small company then we would love to hear from you! Join Nørdlight and let's grow together!
This position is work-from-home, however candidates must be able to live and work in Sweden.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Nørdlight is a small studio of almost 20 people, guided by a team of veterans complimented by fresh perspective from new developers, always looking for diversity to help us innovate and evolve.
We set out to not only build fantastic titles but to create the greatest place to work, aiming to be the best in the world when it comes to employee health and culture, team autonomy, creative freedom, inclusion, and product involvement across all disciplines. We are currently working on bringing one of the world's most beloved brands, Rubik's cube, to the digital market. Så ansöker du
