Procurement Sustainability Manager
2022-12-06
Join us and make a difference
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke could be your next step. You'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with an inspirational culture, with lots of opportunities. All the while building a successful career, with real purpose.
If you have a passion for sustainability and making a true impact in your everyday life, our Procurement Sustainability Manager position could be a great opportunity for you.
As you build the scope of our new Procurement Sustainability Manager, you will be our expert in:
Developing, roll out and be the owner of the Sustainable Procurement Framework, as well as driving the procurement part of the corporate ethical business roadmap
Global responsibility to drive Sustainability agenda within Procurement community, being responsible for the development, implementation and anchoring of procurement sustainability framework
Initiate and lead key projects/activities to accelerate Mölnlycke in its sustainable procurement ambitions, both centrally and in Business areas.
Develop, implement and support procurement community with relevant performance indicators associated with Environmental, Social and governance (ESG) aspects
Collaborate with and provide training to procurement community to drive the change and continuous improvement in the evaluation of suppliers related to sustainability and ESG
Provide expertise guidance and hands on support within area of sustainability and ESG related to supplier management
Ensure that requirements from governments / standards within the area are considered and acted upon
What you'll get
The chance to utilize your expertise and shape this brand new role in a global organization
A global role which allows you to travel around 45 days per year
Work life balance with a flexible work from home policy
A work environment where you will get space for your ideas and you are encouraged to pursue new challenges
In a near future, you'll be joining us at our new HQ in GoCo Health Innovation City
Mobile IT equipment and an annual bonus in addition to your monthly salary.
A compensation package with generous benefits, such as company health care, company pension plan, travel expense reimbursement, employee benefits platform on products and services and more
What you'll need
Senior experience working with procurement/sourcing in sustainability and ESG matters
Experience of developing procurement strategies related to sustainability
A true teamplayer with a doer attitude and great communication skills who is keen on building strong relationship with stakeholders
A passion for sustainability with an entrepreneurial mindset, ready to take on the strategic roadmap for our sustainability procurement
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
We strive to have a diverse mix of people from different cultures, ages, geographies and genders, to reflect the world in which we operate and to facilitate innovative thinking across the business.
Any questions?
Please contact Recruitment Business Partner Felicia Thomsson if you have any questions about the role or wish to discuss opportunities at Mölnlycke further.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes.
Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,400 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
