Procurement Specialist to Samsung
2023-11-24
We are now looking for a driven Procurement Specialist to Samsung (situated at Samsungs Nordic head office in Kista). You will be a part of avibrant, dynamic team of six people and if you are a person that enjoys teamwork, in a fun work environment, this will be the right place for you.
Job scope and key deliverables
• Build a pipeline of Procurement projects for the region in collaboration with local stakeholders and execute local and regional deals within agreed timeframes
• Achieve cost reduction targets/added values, develop new added value strategies and improve negotiable spend via sourcing and demand management
• Lead RFPs and contract negotiations and support in the analysis of the results in close collaboration with the stakeholders and legal team
• Minimize contractual risks for the company and manage business relationships with suppliers in accordance with Samsung's Procurement processes
• Identify and evaluate existing and potential suppliers as well as establish and maintain a Supplier Relationship Management approach
• Administrate and contribute to driving the standardization of Samsung processes and operations, and ensure compliance with the Procurement policies within the organization
Main competence
• Organising and Executing. Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organized way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Analysing and Interpreting. Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
• Supporting and Co-operating. Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organisation.
Most relevant work experience, qualifications and education
• Minimum 3-5 years of work experience in sourcing and purchasing.
• Bachelor's or Master's degree (or equivalent), preferably in procurement, finance or similar.
• Experience in indirect procurement categories within the marketing field. Preferably in one or more of these categories: Media / Digital Services & Platforms / Creative & Production / Public Relations / Market Research / Marketing Retail.
• Experience of working in a global and complex marketing organization and liaising with different cultures.
• Excellent in written and verbal presentation / communication - must be able to communicate fluently in both Swedish and English.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time, start 1 feb 2024 and until further notice.
At Samsung, our unwavering passion for excellence and steadfast commitment to developing the best products and services on the market drive everything we do. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. For 70 years, we have set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can guide our company toward long-term success. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Maria Levander maria@digitalenta.se
8286988