Procurement Project Lead to Energy Company
2025-02-03
Are you an experienced Project Manager with a strong background in Procurement, Spend Analytics, and Tool Implementation? Do you thrive in Agile environments and have the ability to drive projects forward while keeping stakeholders engaged? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you! This is a consultancy opportunity from 1/3-2025- 1/10-2025.
About the Role:
As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for leading the Spend Analytics 2.0 project from start to finish.
Your key tasks will include:
• Overseeing the acquisition of a new Spend Analytics tool - from evaluating suppliers to selecting the final solution.
• Managing the testing and implementation phase - ensuring a seamless transition to go-live.
• Developing a post-implementation bug-fixing plan and collaborating closely with IT to maintain system stability.
• Engaging and coordinating key stakeholders to accelerate delivery while maintaining strong professional relationships.
• Ensuring that procurement and tender processes are followed effectively throughout the project.
About you:
You are an experienced leader who understands Procurement and has successfully implemented Spend Analytics tools-ideally within tender processes. Your ability to balance speed and stakeholder management will be key to success in this role.
Required Experience & Expertise:
• Project Management (Agile working methodology)
• Procurement & Tender processes
• Spend Analytics & Tool Implementation
• Testing and Requirements Creation
• Stakeholder Coordination
Meritorious Experience:
• Experience with Procurement & Spend Analytics tools
• Previous tool implementation projects
Personal Traits:
• Senior mindset - confident in managing complex projects
• Patience & resilience - able to navigate challenges effectively
• Driven & proactive - pushing for results without compromising relationships
If you 're ready to take on a high-impact role where you can lead a crucial project and drive change, we 'd love to hear from you! Ersättning
