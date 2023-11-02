Procurement Partner Specialist

Phadia AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Uppsala
2023-11-02


Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them.

Our distributed team of more than 125,000 colleagues delivers an unrivalled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide working with these products, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics. The position may also be based at our Freiburg (Germany) office.



The job:
As the Procurement Partner Specialist you support and enable the Division in meeting their operations, innovation and financial targets by managing the required supplier capabilities and performance for assigned projects and categories.

You operate in a managed network of Division business colleagues, suppliers, Category Management members and relevant COE organization. The IDD Procurement Team works closely with Global Category Teams and supports three operating sites working with a global supplier base with top spend within Lab Equipment (Instruments), Chemicals, Plastics and Biological materials.

What will you do?
Manage suppliers including driving productivity and supply assurance for specific categories supporting the division

Manage procurement and supply base related projects that contribute to improved supplier spend performance

Support divisional footprint initiatives outsourcing /insourcing (both Operations and R&D) including realization of local/regional supply base solutions

Identify supplier capability requirements and selects suppliers

Translate divisional requirements for (future) supplier capabilities and supplier performance to Category Management Team and divisional SQE team

Support Supplier supply capacity management by conducting capacity assessments and collaborate with the Category Management Teams to expand required supply options as well as supply flexibility

Coordinate and support business projects including Product Care Projects and provides input to make or buy

Technical Responsibilities:
Collect supplier (technical) capability requirements for current and future product portfolio as input for supplier scouting

Gather Division business requirements and assure compliance to regulatory requirements

Serve as escalation point of contact for Procurement within the Division

Contribute to divisional procurement metrics for business reviews

Serve as the point of contact and ensure the implementation of Enterprise Processes such as Supplier Quality, Supplier Risk and Supplier Management

Drive and track compliance for indirect materials, as well as link with Global team for policies and procedures

Leadership Responsibilities:

Represent Procurement in Product Care and other supplier related projects and coordinate supply base related activities with cross functional division team as well as with Category Managers. Conduct all related sourcing project management activities (including project milestone/ gate pass activities

Partner with Category Managers, R&D, Engineering to support and project manage annual value improvements and drives competitive advantage

Use 'scouting approach' to influence R&D and Commercial partners earlier in NPI process, supervise product pipeline (LCM), support product platforming

How will you get here?
Education

University degree (Mechanics/Electronics/Business/Industrial Engineering) or a combination of education and experience that demonstrate the required skills

Experience
5 plus years of procurement/sourcing/supply chain management experience preferred, preferably in High Tech Systems environment with high diversity and low volumes

Minimum of 5 years preferred project management experience including procurement and supply base related projects

Experience working in a complex and constantly evolving environment

Training in specialized Purchasing skills preferred

Knowledge, Skills, Abilities

Strong interpersonal communicative skills, with great understanding of influencing without power through collaboration and teamwork

Ability to build and maintain relationships internally and externally

Excellent English language skills (verbal and in writing), MS Office skills

Demonstrated problem solving and analytical skills

Knowledge and training on NPI/NPI processes

Must be proactive and self starting with a focus on continuous quality and performance improvement

Adept at business case development and presentations

Please apply as soon as possible, the position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found.

Apply today! http://jobs.thermofisher.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation or age on, or other non-disability related technical issues will not receive a response.

