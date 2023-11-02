Procurement Partner Specialist
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them.
Our distributed team of more than 125,000 colleagues delivers an unrivalled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.
This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide working with these products, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics. The position may also be based at our Freiburg (Germany) office.
The job:
As the Procurement Partner Specialist you support and enable the Division in meeting their operations, innovation and financial targets by managing the required supplier capabilities and performance for assigned projects and categories.
You operate in a managed network of Division business colleagues, suppliers, Category Management members and relevant COE organization. The IDD Procurement Team works closely with Global Category Teams and supports three operating sites working with a global supplier base with top spend within Lab Equipment (Instruments), Chemicals, Plastics and Biological materials.
What will you do?
Manage suppliers including driving productivity and supply assurance for specific categories supporting the division
Manage procurement and supply base related projects that contribute to improved supplier spend performance
Support divisional footprint initiatives outsourcing /insourcing (both Operations and R&D) including realization of local/regional supply base solutions
Identify supplier capability requirements and selects suppliers
Translate divisional requirements for (future) supplier capabilities and supplier performance to Category Management Team and divisional SQE team
Support Supplier supply capacity management by conducting capacity assessments and collaborate with the Category Management Teams to expand required supply options as well as supply flexibility
Coordinate and support business projects including Product Care Projects and provides input to make or buy
Technical Responsibilities:
Collect supplier (technical) capability requirements for current and future product portfolio as input for supplier scouting
Gather Division business requirements and assure compliance to regulatory requirements
Serve as escalation point of contact for Procurement within the Division
Contribute to divisional procurement metrics for business reviews
Serve as the point of contact and ensure the implementation of Enterprise Processes such as Supplier Quality, Supplier Risk and Supplier Management
Drive and track compliance for indirect materials, as well as link with Global team for policies and procedures
Leadership Responsibilities:
Represent Procurement in Product Care and other supplier related projects and coordinate supply base related activities with cross functional division team as well as with Category Managers. Conduct all related sourcing project management activities (including project milestone/ gate pass activities
Partner with Category Managers, R&D, Engineering to support and project manage annual value improvements and drives competitive advantage
Use 'scouting approach' to influence R&D and Commercial partners earlier in NPI process, supervise product pipeline (LCM), support product platforming
How will you get here?
Education
University degree (Mechanics/Electronics/Business/Industrial Engineering) or a combination of education and experience that demonstrate the required skills
Experience
5 plus years of procurement/sourcing/supply chain management experience preferred, preferably in High Tech Systems environment with high diversity and low volumes
Minimum of 5 years preferred project management experience including procurement and supply base related projects
Experience working in a complex and constantly evolving environment
Training in specialized Purchasing skills preferred
Knowledge, Skills, Abilities
Strong interpersonal communicative skills, with great understanding of influencing without power through collaboration and teamwork
Ability to build and maintain relationships internally and externally
Excellent English language skills (verbal and in writing), MS Office skills
Demonstrated problem solving and analytical skills
Knowledge and training on NPI/NPI processes
Must be proactive and self starting with a focus on continuous quality and performance improvement
Adept at business case development and presentations
Please apply as soon as possible, the position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found.
Apply today! http://jobs.thermofisher.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation or age.
