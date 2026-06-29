Procurement & Warehouse Manager
Dst Control AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Linköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Linköping
2026-06-29
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dst Control AB i Linköping
About us:
DST Control is a market leader in the segment of light civil airborne gyro-stabilized camera systems that are primarily used on smaller unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance, inspection and surveillance. We are a high-tech company with a high engineering density that jointly develops and manufactures all our products with our own internal resources and in-house advanced machinery.
Who we are:
A small company with 13 employees, where our work environment is characterized by a young and dynamic team that works closely together to achieve common goals free from prestige. We place high demands on our employees but offer a creative environment with the best possible conditions for your own personal development. As an employee, you can influence your own tasks and become an important player in our team.
What we are looking for:
We are now looking for a Purchasing and Warehouse Manager to join our team and who thrives in an open and non-prestige collaborative environment with a high degree of freedom under responsibility. You will have a central role with continuously improving purchasing and warehouse processes. It's a dynamic role that includes both practical and administrative work based on large and small customer projects.
Your main work tasks:
Pre-study and comparisons of items, components, materials, services and suppliers.
Plan and implement purchasing based on project needs and timelines.
Plan and implement order picking based on project needs and timelines.
Maintain and establish supplier relationships (national and international).
Responsible for and follow-up deliveries, incoming goods, stock levels and RMA.
Close cooperation with production, development and finance.
Create project-based purchasing and expense reports.
Continuously update and improve purchasing and inventory management.
Responible for and distribute inventory work, warehouse routines and work methods.
Your qualifications:
Higher education in purchasing, logistics, finance, or equivalent relevant work experience.
Experience working with Enterprise Resource Planning Systems (ERP).
Very good communication and working skills in Swedish and English.
Proficient knowledge of Microsoft 365.
Ability to be flexible in a fast-paced and dynamic work environment.
Driver's license.
Meritorious competencies:
Comprehension of technical documentation (e.g. schematics, CAD drawings and BOM).
Experience working with Product Data Management Systems (PDM).
Experience of working within a smaller organization with fast decision-making processes.
Solution-oriented and structured.
Forklift license A & B.
We are looking forward to your application!
DST Team Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-15
E-post: ivan@dst.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dst Control AB
(org.nr 556363-6108)
Gillbergagatan 41 C (visa karta
)
582 73 LINKÖPING Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Dst Control AB Kontakt
Ivan Milikic ivan@dst.se 013-21 10 80 Jobbnummer
9983572