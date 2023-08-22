Procurement Manager to AstraZeneca Gothenburg
TNG Group AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have expertise in, and have a passion for Procurement? AstraZeneca in Gothenburg is looking for a Procurement Manager!
Would you like to be part of a high performing R&D procurement team, passionate about delivering real value to AstraZeneca's R&D units to ensure we optimally deliver our strong and ambition R&D pipeline? Are you ready to be part of a company that has set bold sustainability targets, is data driven, follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? If so, then AstraZeneca in Gothenburg has the perfect consultant assignment for you!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a consulting assignment. That means that you will be employed by TNG during the assignment period.
This is an exciting opportunity to partner with AstraZeneca 's R&D units to drive their research efforts forward to develop medicines for patients. You will have accountability for a global spend category for AstraZeneca (may be single or multiple SET areas). Partnering with stakeholders you will develop long term strategic plans for the entire spend area within AstraZeneca or Region. Managing customer and supplier relationships to ensure that Category Strategies are highly aligned to current and future Business needs and that the supply base can support these strategies. Overseeing implementation of the category plan to ensure that the underpinning process improvement and procurement activities deliver the expected business value in accordance with the strategic plans.
Your Responsibilities
Key responsibilities
* Oversees implementation of category plans to ensure that the underpinning process improvement and procurement activities deliver the encouraged business value in accordance with the strategic plans
* Supports Director/ Associate Director in the development of long-term strategic plans for agreed scope of spend area
* Supports the Director/ Associate Director in strategic relationship management (customer and supplier) - to ensure that Market & Category Strategies are highly aligned to current and future Business need and that the supply base can support these strategies.
* Works with relevant Director/ Associate Director(s) to ensure a fully integrated and customer-aligned AZ-wide category plan
* Coordinates the introduction of new and modified products and services with appropriate departments Advises on contracts and agreements for the supply of complex products and services with new and existing suppliers
* Develops, evaluates, or manages internal and external relationships with suppliers and other cross-functional teams
The Bigger Picture
As AstraZeneca launches the Growth Through Innovation strategy, we have created a single R&D Procurement group that will support the three new integrated R&D units - Oncology, BioPharmaceuticals (Respiratory, CVRM) and Vaccine and Immune Therapies. The units have responsibility for the value chain from discovery through to late-stage development, enabling rapid acceleration of promising early-stage assets and life-cycle management programs. The new R&D structure is designed to help us build on this proud legacy of scientific contribution, and ensure we are positioned to continue to translate our innovative science into even more life-changing medicines for patients.
At AstraZeneca, we 're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your ambitious spirit. There 's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development.
Our Expectations
Essential experience & skills
* Degree level or equivalent qualifications
* Project management, change management and people management skills
* Ideally a working knowledge of the pharmaceutical or healthcare industry
* Strong track record of technical expertise in Procurement, creating value for the organisation through developing industry leading category strategies
* Good communication skills, an ability to influence others and someone who has awareness of how to work across cultures
* Comfort with risk and ambiguous situations
* Curious mindset and a desire to challenge yourself to want to continuously learn and develop
So, what 's next?
Are you already envisioning yourself joining our team? Good, because we can 't wait to hear from you!
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult och konsultansvarig
Kathrine Jahnberg 0707-214214 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där TNG Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8048867