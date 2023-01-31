Procurement Manager Sweden, Erasteel Kloster AB
Erasteel is the world 's leading producer of high-speed steels produced by powder metallurgy. Thanks to their high quality, latest technology and strong manpower Erasteel has a unique ability to meet and exceed customer needs. In order to stay competitive changes are needed. Thus Erasteel is reorganizing and building a global purchasing department based on central category management along with local procurement managers, reporting to a Global Purchasing Director. Erasteel is now searching for the Procurement Manager for Sweden, a role in transition from a local set-up to a global and more international framework within the Erasteel Organisation.
THE ROLE
This role is a vital part of support to build a Global Purchase Organization for Erasteel. The ambition is to build overall consistency with the Group Purchasing Policy, to serve the Global Purchasing Roadmap.
It is a new set-up for Erasteel in order to contribute and strengthen the ability to drive transversal projects, to monitor and align local purchasing roadmaps, create efficiency and control. Product Category thinking will be integrated and aligned with Procurement Management procedures. Payment processes and conditions will be aligned and monitored.
In this role you will take an active part in the global organization, along with local knowledge and thinking. The purpose is to provide purchasing expertise, global mindset but with local execution. This is a central and important role for the future of Erasteel. You are the ambassador of the company both internally and externally when meeting suppliers, in terms of knowledge, ethics and following CSR guidelines. The position is based in Söderfors, north of Uppsala, about 1 and a half hour north of Stockholm. Söderfors is the Head Quarters of Erasteel in Sweden.
RESPONSIBILITIES
As a Site Procurement Manager, you will;
* Develop and communicate a procurement business plan turned towards local needs
* Lead and monitor the purchasing process with expense control, approvals and signatures
* Support a global strategic purchasing plan with local execution
* Drive local negotiations and agreements
* Lead suppliers, evaluations and follow up
* Lead and develop your team of 4 people (a local buyer supporting you & 3 procurement agents)
AS A PERSON
You 're at the stage of your career where you have already gathered a good amount of work experience and spent years working with purchasing, category management and procurement within manufacturing industry. You are driven, goal-oriented, structured with an eye for detail and a positive and open mind-set. You are transparent and patient with others. You have a team-spirit personality with leadership skills and at ease to cooperate with stakeholders at all levels. Good presentation and communications skills is a gift of yours. Your personality is compromising and pragmatic with a people person attitude
You will be an ambassador of Erasteel and key projects of General Management as well as Plants Management for the considered scope.
We believe you have the following background:
* Master in Business, Purchasing, Procurement or related field or a solid education in both procurement & purchasing
* 10 years of related experience, with at least some years of management lead in a global matrix organization
* Experience with sourcing and procurement, forming Purchasing / Procurement department
* English mandatory. French meritorious
* Ability to communicate with different stakeholders
* Strong communication skills
* Solid analytical and computer skills
WE OFFER
A challenging renew position in a fast growing and value-driven organization with a strong culture of caring. You will join a new team facing a demanding but growing market. Erasteel is big enough to be a major global actor but small enough to offer you a role where you can make a difference.
The company enables you to perform in your position with the freedom and power to make decisions, tailor development plans to enable you to perform in your role as a professional or a leader. The position is permanent with normal office hours and offers flexible work hours with some amount of travelling.
INTERESTED?
Can you picture yourself in this role? Do you recognize the same values? Do you want to join the Erasteel on this journey? If so, please send your application together with your CV. We look forward to your application.
Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, so we look forward to your application as soon as possible. In this recruitment, Erasteel collaborates with Badenoch + Clark, Executive Search within The Adecco Group. If you have questions about the position, you are warmly welcome to contact Executive Search Consultants Catinka Andersson on 073 684 73 15 or catinka.andersson@badenochandclark.se
, Cecilia Ericsson de Contreras on 073 684 71 07 or cecilia.ericsson@badenochandclark.se
. All applications and contacts are treated confidentially.
About Erasteel
Erasteel is a major player in the HSS market with high-end conventional and powder metallurgy high speed steels. With its ASP® range, Erasteel is one leading producer of PM HSS for high performance tooling and components. Erasteel produce also a range of metal powders, named Pearl® for HIP bars and parts. Pls read further on www.erasteel.com Ersättning
