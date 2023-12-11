Procurement Manager, Process industries, PMO, Sweden
Company Description
AFRY is an international engineering, design and advisory company. We support our clients to progress in sustainability and digitalization. We are 19,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, Process industry and energy, operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for future generations.
Process Industries
AFRY support global process industry in Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Biobased solutions and biorefining, Mining & Metals, Food & Beverage as well as other process industries. Our global presence makes us the ideal partner when global top-level process technology knowhow combined with local presence is required.
AFRY has offices in over 90 locations in Sweden, with the Process Industries division having close to 1000 team players in nearly 40 of these locations.
Job Description
AFRY's stated commitment to the Process Industry gives us opportunities to recruit further, we have many interesting projects and assignments ahead of us. In the Process Industries Sweden business area, we have all the disciplines and technical expertise required to run EPCM projects in the process industry. This gives us a broad competence to use towards our customers and opportunities to take on larger internal projects.
Project Management Office (PMO) is today a team of 50 wonderful colleagues based all over the country. We run and support our organization with project management, planning, document control, financial follow-up, purchasing, engineering management and construction management in projects.
AFRY is now recruiting a Procurement Manager in order to increase our ability to perform large multidisciplinary projects within the Process Industry.
The Procurement Manager has the responsibility to lead, manage and control all procurement-related activities in the project to deliver on requirements, budget and schedule. The role belongs to line organisation Procurement and reports to Section Manager Procurement.
You will in this role represent the line organisation procurement, with responsibility for those commitments in earlier stages, made by you or by someone else in the line organisation procurement, are effectuated. These undertakings can be basis for calculus, liabilities in frame agreements, purchase strategies, availability and so on.
In this role you will have the right to perform all purchases in the project and purchasing merchandise according to your delegacy. However, the purchases are always prepared by teamwork, where design, production and project management knowledge, experiences and strategies are used in relevant parts. Often the actual purchase is done in teams. Your role is responsible for the purchases being done according to company quality- and environment policy.
The duties of the Procurement Manager comprise the following leadership tasks:
Lead the Procurement Team
Lead the application of Procurement Management Processes according to the AFRY rules including the respective tools
Lead in the safe-keeping and archiving of all procurement-related documentation at all stages of project execution
Supervise the work and evaluate performance of the procurement team members (with support from the Lead Discipline Engineers) and give feedback.
Qualifications
We see that you should have a documented experience in purchasing in relevant industry for at least 10 years. Further you need to have experience with negotiation and agreement work. Do you have experience in off-shore/naval business is an advantage
Hard Skills
Competence about legal agreements
Good PC-knowledge in appropriate parts
Knowledge in the company ERP system
Relevant skills within NL, Orgalime, AB04, ABT06, ABA 99 etc
Master technical Swedish
Master spoken and written English, additional language skills is an advantage
Deviation from above competencies can be compensated through longer purchase experience
Soft Skills
Analytical ability to establish and drive the procurement plan
Ability to coordinate purchasing activities both internal and external
Driving force for own competence development.
Additional Information
We are offering you:
Fixed salary and CBA - collective (bargaining) agreement.
Generous candidate portal where you can view all our benefits.
Educational opportunities provided, through AFRY Academy: Our in-house educational platform for enhancing knowledge and skills development.
Club AFRY - Our staff club with opportunities for cultural and sports events, book clubs, cabin rentals, yoga, ski trips, and more.
You will also receive:
Flexible work environment with freedom and responsibility, recognizing that everyone's lives are unique, and emphasizing the importance of a healthy work-life balance.
Position in a stable company where new idea creation is encouraged, and innovations are taken forward. You will work in a stimulating global environment with pleasant co-workers and team's full support.
Variety of interesting tasks and great opportunities to deepen your expertise in a specific field or widen your knowledge to new areas, according to your own interests. We support your career development and professional growth.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do, from the solutions that we create to how we strike a healthy work life balance. We do this with a higher purpose, to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. That's how we're making future.
With our strong engineering heritage and expertise across multiple industries, we are uniquely positioned to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges. But what makes us unique is how we do things, what's behind our solutions as well as our culture. https://afry.com/en/about-us
Contact:
To hear more about this position please contact Sofia Brännlund, Support and Admin Manager: sofia.brannlund@afry.com
Interested in this position?
Welcome with your application, deadline is January 21, 2024
In your application, please submit your CV and cover letter. Don't forget to mention your preferred location(s).
