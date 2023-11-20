Procurement Manager Capex
2023-11-20
Procurement Manager with focus on CAPEX
Perstorp is, despite the current global turmoil, in an expansive phase and is continuing the integration with the new owners Petronas Chemical Group as well as launching several interesting new internal investments to enable further growth. Having identified Procurement as a key function, Perstorp is now hiring a Procurement Manager - CAPEX.
About the position
As a Procurement Manager - CAPEX at Perstorp you are part of the Global Procurement Team. Our team consists of 33 great colleagues covering whole Perstorps global business from USA in west to APAC in east. The procurement team is expanding and we are looking for a new collegue.
• In this role you will primarily support our sites around the world with CAPEX projects. You will be working closely with our Global Technology and Investments organization and will also be assigned procurement responsible for projects run by them. The projects are of various sizes and can be big green field projects as-well as smaller maintenance projects within our industrial base. Some projects are executed internally and some with an external engineering partner. It is a global position and hence there will be some travelling required depending on the need of the projects.
Likewise our Procurement team so is the Global technology organization part of our bigger Perstorp family and has 100+ professionals. Here you will meet highly experienced and competent technology and process engineers who are truly enablers for our business and production with over 150 projects that they are driving globally. Perstorps product portfolio is within Resins & Coatings, Advanced materials, Engineered Fluids and Animal Nutrition and we have plants in USA, Europe, India and APAC. Year 2022 Perstorp was acquired by PCG, the leading integrated chemicals producer in Malaysia and one of the largest in Southeast Asia with a number of world-class production sites.
What will you do?
In order to be the dedicated procurement responsible for CAPEX projects executed internally or by contracted Engineering Company as well as to define the most efficient Purchasing strategy for our CAPEX projects, your responsibilities and tasks, among others will be:
• Negotiate and manage agreements for equipment and service suppliers as-well as contractors and Engineering partners for EPC/EPCm projects
• Develop and execute project sourcing strategies to meet time plan and budget
• Understand and communicate internal and external risk factors
• Identify TCO reduction and value creation opportunities
• Identify, develop and execute alternative sourcing methods
• Define and evaluate decision criteria together with business stakeholders
• Manage stakeholders to establish alignment on procurement process and strategy
• Develop and maintain relationships with major equipment, materials, and service suppliers to ensure maximum utilization of their expertise.
• Identify, resolve, or mitigate supplier performance issues while ensuring a positive working relationship with key suppliers.
• Develop our internal processes and templates improving our ways of working
• Incorporate safety into daily work ethic.
Who are you?
As long-term partnerships with existing suppliers is important for us as well identifying new potential opportunities, your ability to build strong relationships as well as strategical and analytical approach to procurement will be two strong skills that we see you possess. Other qualifications for this job will be:
• Technical University degree with at least 10 years' working experience within a Global Technology/Procurement function in an International environment
• Strong business acumen and commercial mindset
• Broad experience of sourcing, procurement, contracting and supplier management
• Strong project management skills.
• Used of working in projects with engineering partner on EPC/EPCm basis
• Experienced working with contractor and consultancy procurement (FIDIC, AB, ABT, ABK).
• Analytical and strategic mindset
• Strong communication and negotiation skills
• Strategic Mindset with ability to convert global theory into local practice
• Willingness to travel based on project need (approximately 20 days/year)
We think a successful candidate is people-oriented with a strong sense for numbers. You feel comfortable in an international and fast moving environment. You are able to deliver and operate- prioritizing your tasks with a high level of urgency. Possess the ability to identify opportunities, convert them into action and execute. You are self-driven and motivated, have proven track of record when it comes to meet deadlines and delivering results. We also value a background from chemical or technical industry.
What can we offer?
At Perstorp, we lead with our heart and show concern for each other and for the world around us. Care is core of our company 's value. We want to take responsibility and keep what we promise. We constantly strive to work smarter and better. If you share these values, we think you'll be happy with us!
Other information
• The position is preferably based in Malmö/Perstorp or Stenungsund with possibility to combine with remotely way of working.
• This role is permanent.
•
You are welcome to contact Nicklas Hopstadius, Procurement Director NPR & CAPEX at nicklas.hopstadius@perstorp.com
if you have any questions about the position and the process.
• Welcome with your application as soon as possible but no later than December 1st 2023. We will conduct interviews continuously during the application process.
About Perstorp
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda.
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 135 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development. Perstorp has approximately 1,430 employees and manufacturing units in Asia, Europe and North America. Sales in 2021 amounted to 13.5 billion SEK.
