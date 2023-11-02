Procurement Manager
Phadia AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Uppsala
2023-11-02
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Phadia AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them.
Our distributed team of more than 125,000 colleagues delivers an unrivalled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.
This position is based in Uppsala, where Thermo Fisher develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood test systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases. With 1,900 employees worldwide working with these products, and 1,000 in Sweden, we are the global leader in in-vitro allergy testing and the European leader in autoimmunity diagnostics. The position may also be based at our Freiburg (Germany) office.
The job:
As the Procurement Manager you are responsible for the complex category strategies to encompass multiple sites which are vital to continuously improve the assigned categories of spend.
You collaborate with a cross-functional team of procurement, operations, technical, finance and other colleagues to secure supply, drive productivity, implement sourcing strategies, negotiate contracts, support spend migration from incumbent to preferred suppliers, and manage preferred supplier relationships.
The IDD Procurement Team works closely with Global Category Teams and supports three operating sites working with a global supplier base with top spend within Lab Equipment (Instruments), Chemicals, Plastics and Biological materials.
What will you do?
Manage division specific category initiatives to deliver key category performance indicators including: savings, supplier rationalization andsupply assurance
Lead the execution of a 3 to 5-year global sourcing strategies focused on identifying and contracting with preferred suppliers that meet key business needs and category management goals
Participate in the development of 3-5-year global sourcing strategies focused on identifying and contracting preferred suppliers that meet key business category management goals
Technical Responsibilities:
Monitor market intelligence and key trends, assess impact and refine category plans to support business requirements
Engage and support division/site procurement teams and other key colleagues to qualify preferred suppliers & migrate spend from incumbent, non-preferred suppliers
Analyze supplier performance data to find opportunities for supplier performance improvement and to establish continuous improvement goals
Actively participate in supplier business reviews with suppliers to ensure both parties meet obligations under the terms of agreement, including performance standards and continuous improvement goals
Manage strategic and division specific contracts across suppliers, products and services within category for division specific suppliers
Facilitate free-flow of spend intelligence and analysis to internal business leaders in order to enhance their decision making
Deploy category strategy and drive productivity and supply assurance projects for relevant suppliers
Represent Procurement in relevant Supplier related projects responsible for sourcing strategy and deliverables.
Leadership Responsibilities
Collaborate with cross-functional colleagues (quality, technical, operations, finance, etc.) to ensure all category sourcing activities are aligned to a common set of goals and priorities
Establish category plans aligned with global teams and ensures alignment with divisional business priorities
How will you get here?
Bachelor's degree in Business or technical field. Master's Degree is preferred
7 plus years procurement/sourcing experience preferred in mid to large multinational companies, with strong category/business engagement experience
Business acumen - know how to assess market/business requirements dynamics and negotiate agreements that yield meaningful business value
Experience working in highly regulated industries
Experience in a continuous improvement environment with a track record of achieving significant year over year results
Demonstrated consultative/collaborative style in performing sourcing activities
Influence without authority to motivate and manage a cross-functional team in multiple geographies.
Hands-on manufacturing and/or supply chain experience is preferred
Experience in life sciences, medical device, or pharmaceutical industries is preferred
Ability to travel up to 25%
Please apply as soon as possible, the position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found.
Apply today! http://jobs.thermofisher.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation or age on, or other non-disability related technical issues will not receive a response. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Phadia AB
(org.nr 556041-3204)
Rapsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
751 37 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Phadia AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Phadia AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8236136