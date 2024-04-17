Procurement Consultant to Swedish bank
Do you have a solid sourcing experience with ability to work independently on a variety of sourcing related projects, delivering high value and on time? Do you also want to work for one of Sweden's largest bank? Then maybe you are the peson we are looking for! Apply today as we work with an ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a procurement consultant with solid sourcing experience with ability to work independently on a variety of sourcing related projects, delivering high value and on time. As an Interim Sourcing Manager within the bank, you will be responsible for delivering high-value sourcing services. This role requires executing sourcing projects and renegotiating the existing agreements, identifying and executing saving opportunities, communicating and integrating with internal stakeholders, securing one cross-country/cross-divisional aspects of sourcing, securing operational risk and driving process efficiency to secure our business plan goals. You will to a high extent collaborate and work together with the bank's sourcing professionals.
Work Tasks:
• Manage sourcing documents, agreements, statements of work, amendments, renewals and related procurement documents.
• Lead and Manage various RFx from start to finish, which includes creation, issuance, and facilitation of the entire process, through supplier evaluations and supplier selection.
• Manage complex sourcing projects and lead contract negotiations that optimize value to the company.
• Liaise with various departments on Supplier management related matters.
• Lead projects that drive price reduction, optimized demand, vendor consolidation and process improvement.
• Ensure that the supplier selection process is in support of the relevant category strategy.
• Professionally manage and measure suppliers for continuous performance and improvement.
• Promote internal stakeholder awareness of the procurement processes and systems, and promote compliance to Procurement best practices to reduce maverick spend.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant Bachelor's degree.
• Great communication skills.
• Fluent in English.
• Experience of procurement of indirect material is an advantage as well as procurement of services such as MarCom, Facility, HR or professional services. We are looking for a well experienced consultant who have the ability to deliver from start.
Background check
• For this process, an extract from the charge register is required. If your application is current, we will ask you to follow this link and press "To e-service for register extract" apply for "Control of own data". Do not open this envelope. We open this in connection with an offer.
• Credit information, carried out in connection with an offer.
• A confidentiality annex for the bank is signed in connection with the employment agreement.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
