Procurement/Category Lead Machine Investments
NKT HV Cables AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Karlskrona
2023-04-16
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Alingsås
, Västerås
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
About NKT
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.8 billion in 2021. NKT - We connect a greener world.
Join an industry leading company and be part of the green transformation
Have you already proven your ability to drive and develop one or more high-profile and high-spend procurement categories and/or have vast experience being the commercial lead on significant CAPEX investments, and are looking for your next challenge within a green and growing company?
Then we have the right job for you! Due to significant growth, especially at our plant in Karlskrona, we are looking to onboard a senior profile in the role as Category Lead within a team in Procurement/Workplace Management, having an open, informal atmosphere where knowledge sharing, continuous development and genuine interest in creating real value adding sourcing solutions to the business is in focus.
Can you see yourself as our new Category Lead?
Group Procurement at NKT is a successful growing function and we are currently looking to strengthen our team with an ambitious team player within our Workplace Management team. As a procurement category lead you will be at the centre of our efforts in buying cable manufacturing machinery & equipment to the business, catering to our cable plants today located in Europe.
Effectively, you will be the partner to the business on sourcing solutions within your category, having the full end-to-end responsibility.
Your primary responsibilities will be to:
* Be the supply market expert and partner to the business
* Develop and regularly update the category strategy and project pipeline
* Continuously develop the supplier portfolio to match the increasing requirements
* Drive supplier relationship management and key supplier partnerships
* Negotiate cost, terms & conditions on different machine & equipment investments connected to our cable manufacturing processes.
Group Procurement has global responsibility, and our skilled employees represent multiple nationalities, working out of both HQ in Broendby, Denmark and our plant locations throughout Europe. This role will be placed in Karlskrona - our core competency and production centre for high voltage subsea cables. Some travel, primarily within Europe is to be expected.
Stakeholder collaboration, strategic flair and ability to engage and execute
To succeed in this role, you thrive with challenges and having a broad exposure to the organization at all levels. You are therefore expected to possess the needed curiosity, natural authority, and strategic procurement skills to engage effectively with the business and suppliers - some being strategic to NKT.
Besides the above, you engage effectively with internal stakeholders across borders and cultures, understand business needs and translate these into sourcing solutions - and executing on these. Also, you will need to be able to navigate effectively across business lines in a growing international organization where priorities can be both short- and long term.
You have a positive and constructive mindset focusing on opportunities rather than obstacles and have commercial and strategic flair.
Key preferred qualifications
* University degree within Supply Chain Management, Engineering or similar
* Proven experience and success within category management of machine & equipment investments
* Experience with sourcing of larger machines or machine lines including installation and training.
* Contract knowledge and experience of ABA99 and NLM19 or similar
* High level proficiency in English - both verbal and written
Have we sparked your curiosity?
Can you see yourself contributing to the success of our growing business? Are you passionate about contributing to the green transformation of society? Then reach out, apply and become our new commercial procurement lighthouse!
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We will be reviewing candidates on an ongoing basis and close the position when we have the right match - so don't hesitate to apply. Please apply at our website at latest April 30th. Personality- and Capacity tests may occur in our recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Joakim Håkansson, joakim.hakansson@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HR Business Partner annika.svensson@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3523-41515138". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Kontakt
Annika Svensson +46 706310909 Jobbnummer
7663404