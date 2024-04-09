Procurement and Operations Coordinator
2024-04-09
We seek a well-organized person to help us manage our purchasing & time reporting. As a Procurement and Operations Coordinator, you will be responsible for communicating with vendors and placing orders for the studio's needs. You will handle all our software licenses, agreements, and documentation linked to the orders you place. One of your key responsibilities will be ensuring that orders have the proper approval and all relevant processes have been followed. Additionally, you will be responsible for the time reporting of our Malmö studio and all related internal reporting.
In this position, you will work closely with both finance and IT. You will have a good overview of how the studio operates, collaborating with people from all different departments. The role will be place in the Finance and Legal department and report to the Procurement lead.
Qualifications
At least one year of experience in purchasing.
Proven experience in administrative tasks.
You as a person
A highly organized and structured planner.
An excellent communicator.
You are easy-going and serviceminded.
Have a unique eye for details.
You are flexible and have a positive attitude.
That little extra
Good knowledge of software and licenses.
Previous experience in the administration of a time reporting system.
Have a relevant university degree, preferably in purchasing or business administraiton.
Who we areSharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
