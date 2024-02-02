Procurement Administrator
2024-02-02
The European Spallation Source is hiring motivated and inspiring people from across the globe to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source. We seek ambitious, talented people in a range of fields who are excited about playing a part in the future of science in Europe. The ESS is a partnership of 13 European countries and occupies a truly impressive campus based in the beautiful, cosmopolitan university city of Lund, Sweden - just 10 minutes from Malmö and 30 minutes from Copenhagen.
We are now looking to appoint a Procurement Administrator for the Procurement, Supply and Logistics (SPL) division.
The SPL division sets the normative framework in regards to procurement, logistics and travel services. It provides procurement and logistics services and guidance or the organisation, including ESS staff, in-kind partners and other stakeholders, in order to ensure a functional, efficient and cost-effective supply chain in compliance with relevant rules, processes and procedures. The vacant role is placed in the Procurement Administration Group.
About the role:
As the successful candidate for the Procurement Administrator role your main areas of responsibility will be to:
• Prepare and monitor purchase orders.
• Contributing and supporting ESS financial control process (P2P) from a procurement perspective covering requisitions, purchase orders and related following up activities.
• Act as operational contact person with suppliers.
• Supporting procurement request assignment process and responsible tracking sheet.
• Respond to internal and external requests for information related to procurement.
• Support the Group Leader Procurement Administration and Procurement Officers in procurement matters.
• Maintain procurement files.
• Keep data and price lists up-to-date in the procurement module of the ERP system and EAM.
• Support the Head of Division with data projects.
• Prepare procurement related reports.
• Prepare Requests for Quotations.
• Other duties or assignments as requested by the supervisor.
• Possibility in the future to conduct larger tender procedures with support from the Group leader.
About you:
We expect you to have the following background:
• University degree in a relevant field or A-levels / high school diploma with related experience.
• At least 2 years of relevant work experience, preferably in a procurement function or an administrative function in a commercial working environment.
• Good exposure and understanding of administrative processes and systems, ideally in the area of public procurement.
• Experience in data management and monitoring.
• Fast and accurate computer skills, MS Office are a must. Proficiency with ERP systems, in particular Agresso, is an advantage.
• Experience of working in an international environment is essential.
• Excellent oral and written English skills are a prerequisite; knowledge of other European languages (especially Swedish) would be a real advantage.
We truly believe that you are a true team player with well-developed communication skills, liking to interact and network with others. You are reliable, proactive and have the ability to plan and organise your work efficiently, as well as delivering results and meeting customer expectations. You have a flexible solutions-oriented attitude, and can adapt to changes in your work. Administration is something you truly enjoy!
What can we offer?
Aside from the opportunity to work at one of only 4 linear accelerator-based spallation sources on the whole planet, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, exciting and high-paced work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities, and achievements.
• Benefits including 30 days of annual leave as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
• An excellent quality of life in the highly sought after, family-friendly, beautiful and well-connected Southern Sweden/Greater Copenhagen region.
Relocation support is not applicable for this role.
Duration & Location
This is a full-time, permanent position based at the ground breaking ESS facility in Lund, Sweden.
Start date
The position is to be filled as soon as possible.
Application & Contact
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application at the latest date 2024-03-01 and quote the job reference number ESD-42287 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Sara Tenggren - Recruitment Officer - at sara.tenggren@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact the Hiring Manager - Group Leader for PAG - Charlotte Rafsten via charlotte.rafsten@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
