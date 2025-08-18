Process-oriented Product Cost Controller
Scania CV AB / Controllerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla controllerjobb i Södertälje
2025-08-18
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje, consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. At TRATON, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation. Find out more: www.traton.com
To secure TRATON's profitability today and in the future, the Group Product Cost Controlling as part of TRATON's Project and Product Cost Controlling plays a vital role. Looking for an exciting opportunity to work in a dynamic environment that provides complex challenges and opportunities to secure TRATON's future profitability?
We are now searching for a Product Cost Controller with a focus on process development to work in our Process, Methods and Systems team.
Position Details
This is a full-time/permanent position within the TRATON Group Product Cost Controlling
This position is based in Södertälje, Sweden
The position is working for TRATON as well as Scania, MAN, International and VWTB
Role Summary
In this position you will get the opportunity to use your experience and interest in process development to develop TRATON's way of working within Product Cost Controlling, and consequently contribute to securing the future profitability of TRATON.
You will be working at the heart of many complex topics that are critical to our future success. You will be collaborating closely with your team as well as constantly interacting with the rest of the department and other stakeholders throughout the TRATON group and its brands.
As our Product Cost Controlling team has recently become a Group sub team, we are in an especially interesting stage with great opportunities for improvement as we are coming together and developing common ways of working.
Job Responsibilities
All Process, Methods and Systems work is performed in close collaboration with the whole Product Cost Controlling department and all controllers working with the processes. This position is together with a colleague within Process, Methods and Systems responsible to coordinate and drive that work forward. That includes:
leading prioritized projects and tasks within process development; from identifying needs, developing solutions, communicating and aligning with concerned stakeholders to rollout and training
being the department point of contact/"ear to the ground" in Process, Methods and Systems topics and supporting all product cost controllers in such topics
coordinating pulse meetings and guiding product cost controllers working with process development in their everyday work and facilitating continuous improvement
ensuring that we have clear and correct documentation, information sharing and training related to our Processes, Methods and Systems
Who You Are
Bachelor's or master's degree in industrial engineering, business administration or related field with a strong interest in process developments
A minimum of 3-5 years working experience in areas of product cost controlling of hardware products or related functions, e.g. purchasing, R&D, project management or strategy
Experience from process development and change management. Previous experience of the TRATON ONE PDP or the Scania PDP is highly meriting
A solution-oriented mindset who is not afraid to take initiatives and continuously test and develop your ideas, even in challenging and complex situations
A communicative and interactive working style, able to communicate with and reach out to a variety of stakeholders with different perspectives
Enjoy working in a diverse, dynamic team with counterparts across the world
Fluent in English language (verbal and written); fluent in Swedish or German as well is a strong plus
This Is Us
As a Product Cost Controller within TRATON Project and Product Cost Controlling, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and challenging environment, collaborate with cross-functional management teams, and develop your skills and career. We believe that a diverse and inclusive workplace fosters innovation, creativity, and better decision-making. We value and encourage different perspectives and backgrounds, and we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone can thrive. We understand that achieving a work-life balance is essential, and we strive to provide our employees with the flexibility and resources they need to succeed both in and outside of work.
TRATON AB Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. The group also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-27. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
Susanna Nygårds, Head of Product Cost Complete Vehicle Analysis & Process, Methods and Systems, susanna.nygards@scania.com
or Jessica Martinsson, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Jessica.martinsson@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON AB Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton AB Jobbnummer
9462021