Process Water Engineer
H2GS AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Boden Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Boden
2023-04-06
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Process Water Engineer
As part of the Technology team at H2 Green Steel, the Process Water Engineer will be an expert for the comprehensive water systems at our sites. These systems will supply industrial and demineralized water to all core processes such as electrolyzers, DR reactors and all parts of the steel plant. Return waste streams will also be treated and contribute to the zero liquid discharge concept, not returning anything but stormwater back to nature. There are also large cooling water flows through cooling towers to manage.
The Technology team supports all phases, from early design to construction and commissioning as well as operations and maintenance, and all sites both in Sweden and elsewhere. The technical solutions for the water systems are crucial for the sustainable performance we have at the center of our effort.
As a Proces Water Engineer you will report to The Head of Global Utilities Solutions and the work is coordinated by the Water Systems team leader.
Responsibilities:
• Design concept and engineering review of cooling systems, particularly cooling towers, and industrial water systems.
• Develop technical specifications and cost estimates for water systems
• Provide operations and maintenance support for water systems
• Collaborate with the H2GS Delivery team and external partners on water system projects
• Work as part of a team to deliver high-quality water system solutions
• Report to the Head of Global Utilities Solutions
Qualifications:
• Deep knowledge and experience in various types of cooling systems within steel plant applications such as direct and indirect cooling systems
• General knowledge about industrial water systems and treatment systems is required
• Background from the steel industry, relevant equipment suppliers or technical consulting is preferred
• At least five years of experience in relevant field
• Master's degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering or similar is required
• Appreciation for diversity & Inclusion
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
Interested in joining H2 Green Steel, but find yourself not meeting every single requirement of this role?
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
If you are equally passionate about our purpose, yet concerned that your experience does not align perfectly with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our growing team.
LI-H2GS Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), http://www.h2greensteel.com Arbetsplats
H2 Green Steel Kontakt
Karl Segergren karl.segergren@h2greensteel.com Jobbnummer
7637716