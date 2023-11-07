Process Technician
Bioextrax has installed a new upscaling fermentation facility in Lund, Sweden, and we are looking for a Process Technician to join the team. The new facility employs both fermentation and downstream processing technologies working with bacterial cultures and biomaterial hydrolysates. You will work closely with our fermentation and analysis teams in a collaborative role where your tasks will range from operation, control, monitoring, and maintenance of the pilot scale processes and equipment.
The position is full-time based in Lund, Sweden. Since fermentation is a continuous process the position may require occasional work outside regular daytime hours.
Your responsibilities will be (but not limited to):
• Operation of pilot-scale (3 - 1000 L) bioprocess experiments, both USP and DSP
• Downstream processing of cells and products to reach high recovery and purity using centrifugation, filtration, polishing, and drying
• Preparation and sterilization of solutions and media for cultivation of bacteria and treatment of substrates
• Ensuring continuous operation of processes and equipment
• Preparation of protocols and Standard Operating Procedures for technology transfers
• Presentation and interpretation of results and project outcomes
• Installation and operation of machines and equipment related to Chemical Engineering or Biotech fields like bioreactors, boilers, centrifuges, decanters, filters, dryers, autoclaves, freezers, and other lab-scale machines
• Troubleshooting of process and machine performance, yield, and reproducibility
• Ensuring both efficiency and safety of processes
Qualifications:
• Technical degree or engineering-focused high school
• Good communication skills in English (Swedish not necessary)
As a person, you must be organized, reliable, and able to follow instructions. It is also important that you are flexible, solution-oriented, and innovative.
Desired work experience:
• Experience in running, and controlling chemical, biochemical, or food production processes
• Experience with continuous operation of chemical or biochemical processes
• Great ability to perform both independently and in a team.
Industrial-scale USP/DSP experience is a significant advantage
About the company:
Bioextrax is an innovation-driven company using industrial biotechnology to contribute to a more sustainable future. The company is originally a spin-off from the Department of Biotechnology at Lund University and is today a rapidly growing publicly traded company.
Our vision is to be a world leader in bio-based technologies accelerating the transition to a sustainable, green global economy. The company is consistently working to develop innovative and green solutions based on microbiology and biotechnology.
The core of our company is a highly scalable bio-based platform technology for the hydrolysis of protein-rich materials. This technology has many applications contributing to a sustainable and circular economy. Based on this platform, we are developing chemical-free methods to produce bio-based and biodegradable biopolymers PHAs (polyhydroxyalkanoates) and turn various protein-rich materials such as poultry feathers into valuable ingredients for feed, textile, and cosmetic applications. Read more about our company and work at www.bioextrax.com.
How to apply
Please send your application (CV and cover letter) to edh@bioextrax.com
