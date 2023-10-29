Process Technician
2023-10-29
Anocca is a dynamic platform-based biotechnology company, based in modern labs in the Biovation Science Park in Södertälje. We are leading the way to a new generation of cancer therapies that harness the power of the immune system. We are a young group of more than 100 people from over 30 countries, and we are growing rapidly.
At Anocca we have developed a proprietary, innovative biological platform for high-throughput, systematic interrogation of the human immune system with high precision, which is first aimed at enabling treatment of cancers. With a range of novel capabilities, Anocca is continuing to deploy our proprietary technologies into new areas of research, while also focusing on bringing our first T-cell therapies for cancer to clinical trials using our own manufacturing capabilities.
Job description:
We are looking for a Process Technician to join the GMP production team. You will be involved in the manufacturing operations as well as in daily maintenance of the manufacturing facility and of the QC laboratories, where we produce and release ATMP products to be used in clinical trials. Your tasks will include environmental monitoring sampling, sample reception and shipment, material reception and stockup. The role at Anocca is suited to experienced and motivated operators with previous experience in GMP and clean room environments. Experience of aseptic work as well as environmental sampling would be a significant asset.
You should have good English communication skills and be capable of working as part of a team.
What we are looking for:
• Significant and relevant experience of working in clean room classified areas
• Experience in environmental monitoring, including sampling of particles, microbes, and water
• Experience in cell cultivation, small and medium scale, is beneficial
• Fluent written and spoken English
We offer: An international workplace, with plenty of variety in the job, interaction with all other Anocca employees and the opportunity to work at the exciting intersection of biotechnology and medicine.
