Process Technician
AB Tetra Pak / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-06-25
At Tetra Pak we touch millions of lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT 'S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We need smart people too. People like you, who wants to work with people like us.
Job Summary
Pilot Plant is a part of D&T Materials and Package at Tetra Pak Packaging Solutions AB. Pilot Plant prepares and performs physical converting tests for new or improved packaging material structures and converting technologies. We work closely with our partners to perform tests and provide relevant and reliable test results. Pilot Plant is based in Lund with approx. 26 employees.
We are now searching for a self-driven, customer oriented and flexible team player who has practical experience as a Machine Operator or a technical background. You have the drive of constantly trying to improve yourself as well as our way of working. You will as our Process Technician, be involved in the development of the next generation converting technologies and packaging material.
What you will do
As our new Process Technician, you will be part of a dynamic team and work in close cooperation with colleagues and customers.
You will focus on:
Operate and maintain our converting machines.
Be involved in test planning.
Perform improvement activities in Pilot Plant based on WCM methodology focusing on Safety, Quality and Productivity.
Build capability by cooperating closely with development project members.
This position is based in Lund, Sweden.
We believe you have
To be successful in this position you are a highly creative and customer result-oriented individual that is dedicated and responsible in your way of working. You have the ability to work structured and are of course a team player with the ability to collaborate and share knowledge. The ability to connect, communicate and build relations with colleagues and our internal customers is a must.
We believe you have:
A technical education or minimum 2-3 years technical work experience
Working experience from a Converting Factory or experience from production (preferably lamination, coating or printing)
Basic knowledge of base materials, mechanics, and Quality Assurance.
Fluent in Swedish, written as well as spoken, is a must. Basic knowledge in English
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2024-07-09.
To know more about the position contact Goran Kordic at +46 46 36 5520
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
