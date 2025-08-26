Process Specialist Sales and Rental
2025-08-26
Do you thrive in complex environments where process meets innovation? Ready to take the lead in shaping how we sell and rent across a global organization? At Sandvik, we're looking for someone who's not just ready for change-but eager to drive it.
Some words about us
At our Mining business area, we're known for cutting-edge equipment and digital solutions that power industries like mining, tunneling, and demolition. Within our Rock Tools division, the Sales and Rental team plays a vital role in delivering seamless, end-to-end processes that support our global operations. The team is collaborative, forward-thinking, and deeply committed to making things work better-together.
Your mission
As Process Specialist for Sales and Rental, you lead the development and governance of our global sales, rental, and order management processes. You work closely with the Divisional Process Owner and coordinate a network of super users and stakeholders to ensure process excellence and alignment with strategic goals.
You drive simplification, harmonization, and continuous improvement across units. You're hands-on with SAP and IT solutions, and you make sure our processes reflect business needs, legal requirements, and governance frameworks. From fit-gap testing to data governance, you're the go-to expert for process quality and performance.
Expect to:
Lead process design and improvement initiatives
Align global requirements and coordinate stakeholder input
Sign off on solution demos and testing activities
Coach super users and support data accuracy
Collaborate across divisions and IT to ensure seamless execution
Based in Sandviken or Stockholm, you enjoy flexible working conditions with the option for hybrid work. Some travel is part of the role, helping you stay close to our global business and its evolving needs. You report to the Divisional Process Owner and work within the SMR governance framework.
Your profile
You bring a degree in Business Administration, IT, Engineering, or a related field, along with extensive experience in order management, including process development and improvement. You've worked with SAP or similar IT solutions and understand the ins and outs of data governance and documentation. You're comfortable navigating a global organization and aligning with diverse stakeholders.
Structured and solution-oriented, you approach challenges with a practical mindset and a collaborative spirit. You're service-minded, open to new ideas, and confident in leading others through change. Strong communication and coaching skills help you build trust and drive results. Innovation and proactivity come naturally-and so does a passion for making things better.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Dean Kangleas, hiring manager, +46 (0)70 616 49 30
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Cecilia Mickelsson, Unionen, +46 (0)70-616 90 89
Erik Kjerf, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-616 36 72
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-650 57 43
Recruitment Specialist: Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
Send your application no later than September 9, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0080746.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Mining is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2024, sales were approximately 63,6 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
