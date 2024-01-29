Process Specialist: Robot Automation Vision - Torslanda - Batterifabriken
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers.
Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before.
What's in it for you?
We are currently building a battery assembly factory that will be completed by the end of 2025. This creates an interesting and exciting workplace with great opportunities that require knowledgeable and committed Process Specialist within Utilization & improvement.
When the organization is completed in 2025, the Maintenance & Shop Engineering department will consist of about 75 people divided into different roles and shifts. For the most part, the department will consist of technicians with direct responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the factory. In addition, there will also be engineers in both production, projects, and maintenance. All roles will work together in various forums and teams to drive development and results forward.
What you'll do
The Robotics, Automation & Vision Systems Process Specialist is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and enhancement of robotic, automation, and vision systems within the factory. This role focuses on integrating advanced technologies to optimize production processes, enhance efficiency, and maintain high-quality standards.
This role balances office-based work with active engagement on the factory floor, focusing on robotics, automation, and vision systems. The position may involve cross-departmental collaboration and occasional overtime to meet operational goals.
This specialized engineering role is vital for driving innovation and enhancing efficiency in the factory's production processes, with a strong focus on the cutting-edge application of robotics, automation, and vision systems for operational excellence and advanced manufacturing.
Key Responsibilities
Development and Maintenance of Robotic and Automation Systems: Develop and maintain advanced robotic and automation systems, ensuring their efficiency and reliability in the production process.
Integration of Vision Systems: Implement and optimize vision systems for quality control, process monitoring, and automation enhancement.
Continuous Improvement in Robotic and Automation Technologies: Lead initiatives for continuous improvement in robotic, automation, and vision technologies, focusing on performance and sustainability.
Troubleshooting and Problem Solving: Provide expert troubleshooting for issues related to robotics, automation, and vision systems, minimizing downtime, and optimizing system performance.
Process Evaluation and Enhancement: Regularly evaluate and enhance processes involving robotic, automation, and vision systems to improve quality, efficiency, and safety.
Collaboration and Coordination: Work closely with various engineering teams, production staff, and maintenance teams to integrate and synchronize technology improvements within the production line.
Safety and Compliance: Ensure all operations involving robotics, automation, and vision systems comply with industry safety standards and best practices.
You and your profile
We are looking for a committed Process Specialist for Utilization & improvement within Robot-Automation-Vision who enjoy working in a fast-paced environment in a completely new plant in Torslanda.
We believe you have a Degree in Robotics Engineering, Automation Engineering, or a related field with a specialization in vision systems.
To be successful in this role, you have proven experience in the development, implementation, and improvement of robotics, automation, and vision systems in an industrial setting. You also have knowledge of the latest advancements in robotics, automation, and vision technologies.
Additionally, we see that you have excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment. It is also important that you have strong analytical, problem-solving, and technical skills, with a focus on advanced technology applications.
Flexibility is required to address both improvements and urgent troubleshooting tasks. The position may require cross-departmental collaboration and occasional overtime to meet project deadlines or resolve operational issues. You are also familiar with safety standards and regulations related to robotic and automated systems.
How to learn more and apply
Kindly register your application via our Recruitment Tool as soon as possible but no later than 11th of February 2024. Due to GDPR, applications via email are not accepted. Interviews will be held continuously, and this recruitment can be completed before last application date.
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Joakim Bladh, joakim.bladh@volvocars.com
. If you have questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Josephine Fagrell, josephine.fagrell@volvocars.com
